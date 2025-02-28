American Legion Auxiliary Cornelia GA
Roof for a Vet BBQ Fundraiser
174 Cornelia Crossing Shopping Center
Cornelia, GA 30531, USA
1 Plate
$20
BBQ Plate includes Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, Baked Potato and Cole Slaw.
Veteran/1st Responder BBQ Plate
$10
FOR VETERANS AND 1ST RESPONDERS ONLY BBQ Plate includes Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, Baked Potato and Cole Slaw
