Offered by

Torah Memory Palace

About the memberships

One time Special Offer - Palace #1 and #2 in Megillah

Megillah Palace #1 and Palace #2 Special Offer
$36

No expiration

One time offer. For a $36 donation you will receive the first two palaces in Meseches Megillah in print (includes simanim for Daf ב through Daf כ). Make sure to include your address you want the materials sent to.
Add a donation for Torah Memory Palace

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!