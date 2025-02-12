One time Special Offer - Palace #1 and #2 in Megillah
Megillah Palace #1 and Palace #2 Special Offer
$36
No expiration
One time offer. For a $36 donation you will receive the first two palaces in Meseches Megillah in print (includes simanim for Daf ב through Daf כ).
Make sure to include your address you want the materials sent to.
One time offer. For a $36 donation you will receive the first two palaces in Meseches Megillah in print (includes simanim for Daf ב through Daf כ).
Make sure to include your address you want the materials sent to.
Add a donation for Torah Memory Palace
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!