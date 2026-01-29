Offered by

Sleepawake Camp

Room & Board for Sleepawake Immersive (July 2026)

Shared room in lodge
$1,600

Lodges accommodate between 4-10 people, and have kitchenettes, bathrooms, and common spaces. Shared rooms may have 2-4 people, depending on the specific room.

Rustic cabin (shared or walkthrough room)
$1,400

Rustic cabins include a wood stove and front porch. They're shared between 2-4 people, depending on the cabin. Bathrooms are a short walk away.

Shared Tent Cabin
$1,200

Tent cabins are large canvas structures with a wooden platform and standing room. Includes beds, but not electricity. These will be shared between 2-4 people, depending on the cabin.

