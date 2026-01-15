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Sleepawake Camp

About this shop

Room & Board for Sleepawake Immersive (May 2026; All Ages)

Private cabin
$2,300

Includes a bedroom, kitchenette, bathroom, and private deck.

Private room in lodge
$2,100

Lodges accommodate between 4-10 people, and have kitchenettes, bathrooms, and common spaces.

Shared room in lodge
$1,700

Lodges accommodate between 4-10 people, and have kitchenettes, bathrooms, and common spaces. Shared rooms may have 2-4 people, depending on the specific room; let us know at [email protected] if you'd like to share a room with a specific person.

Private rustic cabin
$1,900

Rustic cabins include a private bedroom with a wood stove and front porch. Bathrooms are a short walk, and shared between the cabins.

Private room in shared rustic cabin
$1,700

Rustic cabins include a wood stove and front porch. They're shared between 2-4 people, depending on the cabin. Let us know at [email protected] if you'd like to share a rustic cabin with a specific person. Bathrooms are a short walk, and shared between the cabins.

Shared or walkthrough room in rustic cabin
$1,500

Rustic cabins include a wood stove and front porch. They're shared between 2-4 people, depending on the cabin. Let us know at [email protected] if you'd like to share a rustic cabin with a specific person. Bathrooms are a short walk, and shared between the cabins.

Private Tent Cabin
$1,400

Tent cabins are large canvas structures with a wooden platform and standing room. Includes beds, but not electricity.

Shared Tent Cabin
$1,300

Tent cabins are large canvas structures with a wooden platform and standing room. Includes beds, but not electricity. These will be shared between 2-4 people, depending on the cabin. Let us know at [email protected] if you'd like to share a tent cabin with a specific person.

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