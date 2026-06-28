A brushed metal plaque with a paw print and text indicating a clinic exam room sponsored by The Randolph Family is mounted on a textured wall.
Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode

Hosted by

Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode

About this event

Room Naming Opportunities

Exterior Cat Artwork
$500,000

Cat design on the front outside of building

Exterior Dog Artwork
$500,000

Dog design on the front outside of building

Animal Outreach Front Lobby
$200,000

Entrance area for all visitors

Veterinary Clinic
$200,000

Clinic space for all medical procedures

Surgery Suite
$100,000

Surgery room for all pets having treatment

Retail Space/AO Store
$100,000

Retail store at entrance

Adoption Center
$50,000

Holding room for adoptable cats/kittens

Conference/Training Room
$50,000

Multipurpose room

X-Ray Room
$30,000

Room to hold x-ray machine

Meet & Greet Rooms
$30,000

Room for potential adopters

Dental Room
$30,000

Dental treatment room with dental x-ray

Group Housing Rooms
$30,000

Open room to hold adoptable cats

Veterinarian Office
$25,000

Office for staff veterinarian(s)

Director Office
$25,000

Office for the Director of Operations

Employee Breakroom
$20,000

Breakroom for all staff

Shelter Exam Room
$20,000

Exam room for cats & kittens at the shelter

Foster Exam Room
$20,000

Exam room for cats & kittens in foster care

Clinic Exam Room - Dogs
$20,000

Exam room for dogs entering clinic

Clinic Exam Room - Cats
$20,000

Exam room for cats entering clinic

Recovery Rooms - Dogs
$15,000

Post surgery recovery for dogs

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