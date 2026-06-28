Room Naming Opportunities

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About this event
Cat design on the front outside of building
Dog design on the front outside of building
Entrance area for all visitors
Clinic space for all medical procedures
Surgery room for all pets having treatment
Retail store at entrance
Holding room for adoptable cats/kittens
Multipurpose room
Room to hold x-ray machine
Room for potential adopters
Dental treatment room with dental x-ray
Open room to hold adoptable cats
Office for staff veterinarian(s)
Office for the Director of Operations
Breakroom for all staff
Exam room for cats & kittens at the shelter
Exam room for cats & kittens in foster care
Exam room for dogs entering clinic
Exam room for cats entering clinic
Post surgery recovery for dogs
$
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