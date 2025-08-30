Room Parent Application 2025-2026

By signing up to be a room parent, you will remain with the teacher that your child starts the school year with and will be responsible to help, support, and attend the 4 classroom celebrations and possibly 1 class trip towards the end of the year.

Room parents will communicate, coordinate, and purchase supplies needed for parties/functions, including activites/snacks/etc. with the teacher and other room parents.

Each classroom will be assigned 4 room parents (6 in grades 5th and 6th).



1 of these parents will be assigned "head room parent" and it is their duty to be the primary communication between the other room parents and teacher.

We are here not only to be involved with our children but to support the teachers as well.

​

DATES TO KNOW:



Room Parent Applications due back by *September 14, 2025*

NO APPLICATIONS FOR ROOM PARENT WILL BE CONSIDERED AFTER THIS DATE!

Room Parent Placement and Notification by September 24th. All parents will be notified via email.

Mandatory PTO Parent Meeting October 1st. Additional details for the meeting will be included in placement emails.