Room Rental

The Chandelier Room
$45

The Chandelier Room is $45 per hour, from the time you request access to the building until you leave, paid in advance. Please choose the number of hours when adding the amount.

The Banquet Room
$35

The Banquet Room is $35 per hour, from the time you request access to the building until you leave, paid in advance. Please choose the number of hours when adding the amount.

The Dining Room
$30

The Dining Room is $30 per hour, from the time you request access to the building until you leave, paid in advance. Please choose the number of hours when adding the amount.

The Board Room
$20

The Board Room is $20 per hour, from the time you request access to the building until you leave, paid in advance. Please choose the number of hours when adding the amount.

The Social Room
$30

The Social Room is $30 per hour, from the time you request access to the building until you leave, paid in advance. Please choose the number of hours when adding the amount.

$25

Special permission events are approved by the Executive Director.

Custom Amount
$10

Custom amount events as approved by the Executive Director.

