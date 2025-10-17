Room Rental

The Chandelier Room is $45 per hour, from the time you request access to the building until you leave, paid in advance. Please choose the number of hours when adding the amount.
The Banquet Room is $35 per hour, from the time you request access to the building until you leave, paid in advance. Please choose the number of hours when adding the amount.
The Dining Room is $30 per hour, from the time you request access to the building until you leave, paid in advance. Please choose the number of hours when adding the amount.
The Board Room is $20 per hour, from the time you request access to the building until you leave, paid in advance. Please choose the number of hours when adding the amount.
The Social Room is $30 per hour, from the time you request access to the building until you leave, paid in advance. Please choose the number of hours when adding the amount.
Special permission events are approved by the Executive Director.
Custom amount events as approved by the Executive Director.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!