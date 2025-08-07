Offered by

Roosevelt Elementary School

About the memberships

Roosevelt Elementary School's PTA Membership

Family Membership
$15

Valid for one year

MEMBERSHIP FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY!


Family Membership covers all members of your family for the current school year. Stay in the know about events, happenings, and more at Roosevelt.

Single Unit
$12

Valid for one year

MEMBERSHIP FOR 1 PERSON

parents, staff members, and others

Local Unit Membership covers 1 person for the current school year. Perfect for parents, staff members, and others.


Add a donation for Roosevelt Elementary School

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!