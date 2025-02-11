Roosevelt Jazz Dues Payment Plan 2025-2026 for $800

1st Jazz Payment of 4 - Total Dues $800
$200

1st Installment Due Oct 31, 2025 $800 of your total payments will cover dues. After that everything is tax deductible and you will get an automatic receipt.

2nd Jazz Payment of 4 - Total Dues $800
$200

2nd Installment Due Nov 30, 2025 $800 of your total payments will cover dues. After that everything is tax deductible and you will get an automatic receipt.

3rd Jazz Payment of 4 - Total Dues $800
$200

3rd Installment Due Dec 31, 2025 $800 of your total payments will cover dues. After that everything is tax deductible and you will get an automatic receipt.

4th Jazz Payment of 4 - Total Dues $800
$200

4th Installment Due Jan 31, 2026 $800 of your total payments will cover dues. After that everything is tax deductible and you will get an automatic receipt.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing