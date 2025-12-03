Roots & Rise Honoree & Fundraiser Gala

Step into an unforgettable evening of elegance and celebration at the Roots and Rise Honoree & Fundraiser Gala. The Crown Seat grants you general admission to the full gala program including honoree tributes, live storytelling, and a night designed to honor culture, legacy, and our collective rise.





This experience also includes access to a beautifully prepared, elevated dinner service, curated to complement the sophistication of the evening. Perfect for guests who want to enjoy the heart of the gala in classic royal fashion.