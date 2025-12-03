Roots & Rise Honoree & Fundraiser Gala

Hosted by
Step into an unforgettable evening of elegance and celebration at the Roots and Rise Honoree & Fundraiser Gala. The Crown Seat grants you general admission to the full gala program including honoree tributes, live storytelling, and a night designed to honor culture, legacy, and our collective rise.
This experience also includes access to a beautifully prepared, elevated dinner service, curated to complement the sophistication of the evening. Perfect for guests who want to enjoy the heart of the gala in classic royal fashion.
Arrive in true royal fashion. This ticket includes general admission to the Roots and Rise Gala plus exclusive early access to the Pre-Gala Regal Room Experience, an elevated, intimate gathering available only to select guests.
**REGAL ROOM EXPERIENCE 5:00-6:00 PM
Inside the Regal Room, attendees enjoy:
• A refined early-access atmosphere
• Premium networking with honorees, special guests, and sponsors
• VIP-style photo opportunities
• A regal welcome before the main program begins
• A bar available for guests to enjoy drinks before the gala
The Regal Room Experience offers an enhanced start to the evening, the perfect prelude to the full gala celebration.
Early Bird pricing available through January 19, 2026.
Early Bird Reserved Table for 10 – $1,000
The premier choice and the highest-value experience of the evening.
The Throne Table is designed for groups who want to experience the gala in unified, royal style. This reservation secures a full table for 10 guests and offers the most complete and elevated version of the Roots and Rise Gala.
Included:
• Admission for all 10 guests
• Complimentary Pre-Gala Regal Room access for the entire table
**REGAL ROOM EXPERIENCE 5:00-6:00 PM
• Preferred table seating for an enhanced view and experience
• The evening’s elegantly curated dinner service
• A shared, royal atmosphere perfect for organizations, businesses, families, sororities, fraternities, and partners attending together
This is the ultimate value purchase for guests who want to celebrate as a collective and enjoy every premium layer of the night, from early-entry luxury to the final moments of the gala.
Early Bird pricing available through January 19, 2026.
$
