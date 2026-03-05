Agape Wellness Collective

Hosted by

Agape Wellness Collective

About this event

Root & Table Support Groups

Suggested Donation (per meeting)
$40

If you have the means, please select this price; this allows us to offer lower prices for those in need - thank you!

Pay-What-You-Can (per meeting)
$35

Selecting the highest tier you can ensures AWC can offer services to more people!

Pay-What-You-Can (per meeting)
$30

Selecting the highest tier you can ensures AWC can offer services to more people!

Pay-What-You-Can (per meeting)
$25

Selecting the highest tier you can ensures AWC can offer services to more people!

Pay-What-You-Can (per meeting)
$20

Selecting the highest tier you can ensures AWC can offer services to more people!

Pay-What-You-Can (per meeting)
$15

Selecting the highest tier you can ensures AWC can offer services to more people!

Pay-What-You-Can (per meeting)
$10

Selecting the highest tier you can ensures AWC can offer services to more people!

Pay-What-You-Can (per meeting)
$5

Selecting the highest tier you can ensures AWC can offer services to more people!

Pay-What-You-Can (per meeting)
$1

Thank you for contributing!

Add a donation for Agape Wellness Collective

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