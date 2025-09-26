Hosted by

Root in Healing Auction 2025

Liv Cycling Bike
$450

Starting bid

Cruise in style and comfort with the Liv Cycling Flourish Disc—the perfect companion for running errands or cruising with friends. With its lightweight design, easy handling, and reliable disc brakes, you'll feel confident and carefree on every adventure. Enjoy a seamless ride with the Flourish’s lightweight and durable aluminum frame that features an effortless step-through design, as well as dependable disc brakes that ensure safe and secure stopping power in any weather or road condition.

Pick up of the Bike to be coordinated with Cara Dixon.

Valued at $1,000!

Surfside & Stateside Beverage Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy this combination vodka and variety of vodka teas bundle! This also includes additional gifts such as glasses, stickers, drinking glass and more.

Valued at $160

Autographed copy of Thriving After Trauma by Sheri Botwin
$20

Starting bid

valued at $45

Autographed copy of Thriving After Trauma by Sheri Botwin
$20

Starting bid

valued at $45

Autographed copy of Thriving After Trauma by Sheri Botwin
$20

Starting bid

valued at $45

Autographed copy of Thriving After Trauma by Sheri Botwin
$20

Starting bid

valued at $45

Salt Theater Gift Card (4 tickets)
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy the experience of live theatre at SALT Performing Arts with a gift certificate for four tickets.

Tickets are valid for any show in the 2025 Season.


Valued at $400!

StriVectin Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

This basket includes several different skin StriVectin brand care products.


Valued at $400!

Round of Golf (party of 4) at Waynesborough
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of golf for 4 people (with carts!) on the beautiful greens of Waynesborough Country Club!


Valued at $400!

In-Home Organization by The Simplified Home by Cristina
$150

Starting bid

Receive 4 hours of in-home organization by Cristina Hostetter, Professional Organizer. Contact Cristina for a free consultation to begin the journey of getting organized.

Valued at $300!

Kendra Scott Necklace
$40

Starting bid

Mallory Rose Gold Multi-Strand Ivory Mother of Pearl

Valued at $85!

Signed Captain America Comic Book
$250

Starting bid

Signed Comic Book by the legendary artist and writer Rob Liefield, who created such characters as Deadpool, Cable, and many more.


Valued at $500!

Deadpool Badder Blood #1
$300

Starting bid

Signed Comic Book by the legendary artist and writer Rob Liefield who created such characters as Deadpool, Cable, and many more.


Valued at $500!

ACAC Gym Membership
$100

Starting bid

1 month free membership to exercise classes, pool, fitness center, and consultation with trainer. Offer expires January 25, 2026.


Valued at $200!

Porcelain Dish
$35

Starting bid

A beautiful piece of functional art! 15x9 inch porcelain decorative leaf.


Valued at $75!

Consultation at U Got This Counseling
$100

Starting bid

Set up a personal consultation with Kim Zahlaway, LCSW, at U Got This Counseling.



Valued at $225!

Lilly Pulitzer Packable Large Tote
$30

Starting bid

This printed tote packs into itself and zips up, so you can create extra space in an instant while you're on the go!


Valued at $75!

Lilly Pulitzer Trio of Earrings
$30

Starting bid

Add beauty and grace with this stylish trio of Lilly Pulitzer earrings.


Valued at $135

Lilly Pulitzer Clutch
$25

Starting bid

Fabric clutch in the Lilly Pulitzer style with wooden handles.

Valued at $75

A Ride to School in a Radnor Fire Truck
$75

Starting bid

Recipient must live within the Radnor Township. This ride is for a child attending a Radnor school.

Valued at $150!

Take a Ride to School in a Radnor Police car
$75

Starting bid

Recipient must live within the Radnor Township. This ride is for a child attending a Radnor school.

Valued at $150!

Juice Pod Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

ANEU Gift Card and Nutrition Session
$125

Starting bid

ANEU Gift Card and 90 Minute In-Person Nutritional Consult!


Valued at $400!

Stagelight Summer Camp
$50

Starting bid

Win 1 free week of Stagelight Summer camp for the summer of 2026! This camp is appropriate for a child grades K-8.


Valued at $200!

Taylor Swift Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

The Life of Showgirl Vinyl Record, 1989 Vinyl Record, 16 oz Taylor Swift glass cup with lid, and a Vitrola Journey Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player with built-in speakers!


Valued at $150

Righteous Felon Craft Jerky Variety Pack
$30

Starting bid

Win a tasty selection of craft jerky from a local West Chester, PA based company!


The "Whole Shebang" Variety pack features 16 flavors of premium jerky, meat sticks and biltong.


Valued at $95!

Signed Eagles Photo!
$25

Starting bid

Add a signed photo of Eagles tight end #81 Grant Calcaterra to your collection. Go Birds!


Valued at $50!

Round of Golf and Lunch at Philadelphia Country Club for 3
$250

Starting bid

Round of Golf and Lunch at Philadelphia Country Club for 3 (will be set up/scheduled and golfing with RTB Board President, Kevin Berry, as member needs to be present). Would have to be used before December 2025 or after May 2026.


Valued at over $450+!

Partnering with Horses: Introductory Equine Experience
$100

Starting bid

Discover the healing power of the horse–human connection in this immersive Introductory Learning Session led by Lisa Pulliam, LAPC, founder of StableMinded.us. Drawing from Lisa’s Partnering with Horses model, this 90-minute experiential session introduces the foundational concepts and benefits of equine-assisted psychotherapy. No horse experience is necessary—just a willingness to engage, observe, and learn in partnership with horses.


Hosted at: Concordia Stables, Narvon, PA


Valued at $250!

Fall Themed Trader Joe's Bundle!
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy 11 fall-themed food items, all bundled inside a fun reusable grocery bag!


Valued at $60!

Bulldog Yoga 5 Class Card & Shirt!
$60

Starting bid

Bulldog Yoga 5 class card and t-shirt (size medium).


Valued at $140!

Poconos Getaway! 7 Days in The Mountains
$750

Starting bid

Create lasting memories in the Poconos in this spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom vacation rental in Clifton Township! A perfect blend of adventure and serenity. The three bedrooms can sleep up to 7 people, and the house also boasts a heated sunroom and large enclosed deck.


Date's are winner's choice, based on availability.


Valued at $2,000!

Two Nights at Whiffle Tree Farm Manor House!
$350

Starting bid

Win a two-night vacation stay at Whiffle Tree Farm Manor House in Warrenton VA!


Date's are winner's choice, based on availability.


www.whiffletreefarmva.com


Valued at $850+!


Booking to be handled directly with property manager.

Headshot Photography Session
$75

Starting bid

Win a Headshot Photography Session with Michael Kane Photography.


https://www.michaelkanephotography.com/


Valued at $250!

Classical Guitar Intro Lesson
$20

Starting bid

Win one 60-minute Classical Guitar Intro Lessons with Thomas Fantuzzo!


Thomas is a Music Education Major at West Chester University of Pennsylvania. He began his guitar studies in 4th grade, taking lessons from award winning song-writer, Andrea Carlson. In high school, Thomas began picking up lessons at the Manhattan School of Music’s pre-college program under the

school’s own guitar department head, Mark Delpriora. Before West Chester, he attended

Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. There, he studied Guitar Performance under one of the world’s most preeminent virtuosos of classical guitar, Christopher Parkening. He also

received instruction from Professor Parkening’s former students, adjunct professor Kevin Enstrom, and Dr. Wesley Park of the West-Coast acclaimed Park Brothers classical guitar duo.


Valued at $40!

Two One-Hour Piano Lessons!
$55

Starting bid

Fine "tune" your piano skills with TWO one-hour piano lessons!


Emily Fantuzzo is an experienced Music Educator, pianist, organist, and vocalist who loves sharing her passion for music. She earned a Bachelor's in Music Education (piano emphasis) and a Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction. Over the course of thirty three years, she has studied the pedagogical approaches of Zoltan Kodaly, Karl Orff, and had the privilege to study classical voice lessons for fourteen years with the late Florence Berggren (Temple University). She currently teaches K-2 music and choir at Veritas Academy in Leola, Pennsylvania,


Certificate expires February 1, 2026


Valued at $150!

Two Free Coaching Sessions!
$150

Starting bid

Win Two Coaching Sessions (45 minutes each)!

Choose Executive Functioning or Academic Coaching, or a blend of both. Sessions provide practical strategies for organization, time management, learning, and confidence—personalized to fit your goals. 


Valued at $450!


Wellness Basket
$20

Starting bid

Little Party Playground Rental Package!
$75

Starting bid

Win $250 toward any package or a la carte items at Little Party Playground!


https://littlepartyplayground.com/

Handmade Baby Sweater & Hat - Green Trim
$30

Starting bid

Handmade (by one of our RTB founders!) wool baby sweater; would fit 6-12mo and comes with a cozy hat!


Valued at $75!

Handmade Baby Sweater & Hat - Gray
$30

Starting bid

Handmade (by one of our RTB founders!) wool baby sweater; would fit 6-12mo and comes with a cozy hat!


Valued at $75!

Handmade Baby Sweater & Hat - Multi
$30

Starting bid

Handmade (by one of our RTB founders!) wool baby sweater; would fit 6-12mo and comes with a cozy hat!


Valued at $75!

Handmade Baby Sweater - Red Accent
$20

Starting bid

Handmade (by one of our RTB founders!) wool baby sweater; would fit a newborn, 0-3mo.


Valued at $50!

Handmade Baby Sweater - Crop Sleeve
$20

Starting bid

Handmade (by one of our RTB founders!) baby sweater; would fit a newborn, 0-3mo.


Valued at $50!

Handmade Baby Sweater - Heart
$20

Starting bid

Handmade (by one of our RTB founders!) wool baby sweater; would fit a newborn, 0-3mo.


Valued at $50!

