Root in Healing Auction 2025

Win one 60-minute Classical Guitar Intro Lessons with Thomas Fantuzzo!





Thomas is a Music Education Major at West Chester University of Pennsylvania. He began his guitar studies in 4th grade, taking lessons from award winning song-writer, Andrea Carlson. In high school, Thomas began picking up lessons at the Manhattan School of Music’s pre-college program under the

school’s own guitar department head, Mark Delpriora. Before West Chester, he attended

Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. There, he studied Guitar Performance under one of the world’s most preeminent virtuosos of classical guitar, Christopher Parkening. He also

received instruction from Professor Parkening's former students, adjunct professor Kevin Enstrom, and Dr. Wesley Park of the West-Coast acclaimed Park Brothers classical guitar duo.





