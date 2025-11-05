staibdance

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staibdance

About this event

Root Theory Winter Workshop

1700 N Decatur Rd

Atlanta, GA 30322, USA

Full Workshop
$325

This package includes all Root Theory classes and sessions offered from January 2-4, 2026.

Saturday + Sunday Package
$240

If you aren't able to attend Friday, this package is for you! It includes all Root Theory classes and sessions offered on Saturday, January 3 + Sunday, January 4.

Drop-In (Single Class - $20)
$20

Select this option if you'd like to register for a drop-in class. After selecting, you will be prompted to choose which drop-in class you'd like to attend.

Drop-In (Combo Class - $35)
$35

Select this option if you'd like to register for a drop-in class combo. After selecting, you will be prompted to choose which combo drop-in classes you'd like to attend (Friday or Sunday).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!