Root Theory Winter Workshop

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About this event
This package includes all Root Theory classes and sessions offered from January 2-4, 2026.
If you aren't able to attend Friday, this package is for you! It includes all Root Theory classes and sessions offered on Saturday, January 3 + Sunday, January 4.
Select this option if you'd like to register for a drop-in class. After selecting, you will be prompted to choose which drop-in class you'd like to attend.
Select this option if you'd like to register for a drop-in class combo. After selecting, you will be prompted to choose which combo drop-in classes you'd like to attend (Friday or Sunday).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!