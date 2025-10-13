Root to Rise: Anusara Yoga Series at Love~Act~Repeat

$108 for the full 8-class series (That’s just $13.50 per class—more depth, more intention, more connection.)
Not ready to commit? Just visiting? You’re still welcome on the mat. • Drop-in: $21 • 10-Class Pack: $180 (save $30!)
Not ready to commit? Just visiting? You’re still welcome on the mat. • Drop-in: $21
Help someone else find their way to the mat. Every $10 goes directly to our scholarship fund, making yoga accessible to those who need it most. 💛🧘♂️ Unlimited units
Usually $25—grab yours now for just $20 when you pre-order with your pass! Available in Grey, Pink, Black, or White. Pick up at the studio during class or at the Open House.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!