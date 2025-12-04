Streets Of Paradise Inc

Hosted by

Streets Of Paradise Inc

About this event

Root to Rise: Anusara Yoga Series at Love~Act~Repeat

8251 15th St E

Sarasota, FL 34243, USA

8 Week Series Package
$108

$108 for the full 8-class series
(That’s just $13.50 per class—more depth, more intention, more connection.)

10-Class Pack
$180

Not ready to commit? Just visiting? You’re still welcome on the mat.
    •    Drop-in: $21
    •    10-Class Pack: $180 (save $30!)

Drop-in
$21

  Not ready to commit? Just visiting? You’re still welcome on the mat. •    Drop-in: $21

Scholarship Fund
$10

Help someone else find their way to the mat. Every $10 goes directly to our scholarship fund, making yoga accessible to those who need it most. 💛🧘‍♂️ Unlimited units

SOP T-Shirt
$20

Usually $25—grab yours now for just $20 when you pre-order with your pass!
Available in Grey, Pink, Black, or White.
Pick up at the studio during class or at the Open House.

Add a donation for Streets Of Paradise Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!