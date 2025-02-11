Rooted & Restored: Black Women Reclaiming Embodiment, Nature, and Matrilineal Healing

Includes attendance to the event, PLUS:
Name featured on event materials, Acknowledgement during event, 2 complimentary event registrations, and Acknowledgement in post-event email
Sisterhood Sponsor
$1,000
Includes attendance to the event, PLUS:
Logo and name featured on event materials, Recognition during event, 2 complimentary event registrations, and Acknowledgement in post-event email.
Liberation Sponsor
$2,500
Includes attendance to the event, PLUS:
Logo and name featured on event materials, Recognition during event, Social media spotlight, 3 complimentary event registrations, and Feature in post-event email.
Legacy Sponsor
$5,000
Includes attendance to the event, PLUS:
Recognized as the presenting sponsor, Speaking opportunity, Logo and name featured prominently on all event materials, Social media spotlight, 5 complimentary event registrations, and Feature in post-event email
Add a donation for Girlfriend Culture, a fiscally sponsored project of Instituto Lab
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!