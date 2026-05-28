ROOTED & RISING: 2026 Annual Summit

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Ticket for all Gratitude Network leaders who have participated in the fellowship or springboard course program - Includes participation in all events and happy hours.
Ticket for staff members associated with a Gratitude Network fellowship or springboard course program participant organization - Includes participation in all events and happy hours
Ticket for nonprofit staff not associated with a Gratitude Network Fellowship cohort or springboard course program- Includes participation in all events and happy hours
Three (3) tickets for Gratitude Network fellowship or springboard course program participant organization teams - Includes participation in all events and happy hours
Three (3) tickets for nonprofit staff not associated with a Gratitude Network Fellowship cohort or springboard course program - Includes participation in all events and happy hours
Ticket for individuals connected with the Gratitude Network in a (potential) partnership capacity, including Board Members, Gratitude Network Coaches, Gratitude Network Ambassadors, Corporate & Community Partners, Special Invitation Individuals - Includes participation in the Afternoon Networking event and Happy Hour on 10/15 and 10/16
$
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