The Mother & Daughter Experience™

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The Mother & Daughter Experience™

About this event

Rooted & Rising: The Mother & Daughter Experience™ Conference

1800 Stratford Ave

Nashville, TN 37216, USA

Adult (18+) Early Bird Special
$45
Available until Jun 1

You do not have to leave a "tip" when you checkout. This is optional. If you wish not to, just choose "other" and put in 0. However, our organization accepts all donations if you feel led.

Children ages 7-17 Early Bird Special
$25
Available until Jun 1

You do not have to leave a "tip" when you checkout. This is optional. If you wish not to, just choose "other" and put in 0. However, our organization accepts all donations if you feel led.

Adult General Ticket
$65

You do not have to leave a "tip" when you checkout. This is optional. If you wish not to, just choose "other" and put in 0. However, our organization accepts all donations if you feel led.

Children ages 7-17 General Ticket
$45

You do not have to leave a "tip" when you checkout. This is optional. If you wish not to, just choose "other" and put in 0. However, our organization accepts all donations if you feel led.

Legacy Leadership Sponsor
$1,000

• Premier logo placement on website
• Recognition from the stage
• Featured recognition on social media and digital marketing

Educational Advancement Partner
$750

• Recognition during the program
• Social media acknowledgment

Youth Development Partner
$500

• Social media acknowledgment

Add a donation for The Mother & Daughter Experience™

$

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