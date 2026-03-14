Rooted & Rising: The Mother & Daughter Experience™ Conference

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You do not have to leave a "tip" when you checkout. This is optional. If you wish not to, just choose "other" and put in 0. However, our organization accepts all donations if you feel led.
You do not have to leave a "tip" when you checkout. This is optional. If you wish not to, just choose "other" and put in 0. However, our organization accepts all donations if you feel led.
You do not have to leave a "tip" when you checkout. This is optional. If you wish not to, just choose "other" and put in 0. However, our organization accepts all donations if you feel led.
You do not have to leave a "tip" when you checkout. This is optional. If you wish not to, just choose "other" and put in 0. However, our organization accepts all donations if you feel led.
• Premier logo placement on website
• Recognition from the stage
• Featured recognition on social media and digital marketing
• Recognition during the program
• Social media acknowledgment
• Social media acknowledgment
$
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