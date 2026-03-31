Rose City Wellness, inc

Hosted by

Rose City Wellness, inc

About this event

Rooted Birth Pro Conference

2050 Shiloh Rd

Tyler, TX 75703, USA

Birth Assistant Certification Program only
$400

For Thursday Birth Assistant class includes online coursework leading to a certificate. Includes Thursday breakfast and lunch.

Rooted Birth Pro Main Conference Only - in person
$800

The Friday afternoon through Sunday conference. Includes Friday dinner and Saturday and Sunday breakfast and lunch.

Rooted Birth Pro Main Conference Only - Virtual
$500

The Friday afternoon through Sunday conference virtual attendance.

Full conference in person
$1,100

The full conference including Thursday Birth Assistant Training, and the main conference. NRP certification is separate.

Add a donation for Rose City Wellness, inc

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