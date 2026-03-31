Rooted Birth Pro Conference

About this event
For Thursday Birth Assistant class includes online coursework leading to a certificate. Includes Thursday breakfast and lunch.
The Friday afternoon through Sunday conference. Includes Friday dinner and Saturday and Sunday breakfast and lunch.
The Friday afternoon through Sunday conference virtual attendance.
The full conference including Thursday Birth Assistant Training, and the main conference. NRP certification is separate.
$
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