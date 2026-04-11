Rooted Futures Silent Auction LA

This 2-hour portrait session with Los Angeles-based photographer and filmmaker Vincent Vallejo,

founder of Visuals by Vincent, is more than just a photoshoot, it’s a guided, creative experience rooted

in presence, authenticity, and storytelling.





Whether you’re looking to elevate your personal brand, refresh your professional image, or create

meaningful portraits that reflect who you are, Vincent brings a refined eye and a calm, intentional

approach that allows you to feel natural in front of the camera.





Before the session, you’ll connect directly with Vincent for a creative vision consultation, where you’ll

align on direction, wardrobe, locations, and the overall intention of the shoot. Every detail is thoughtfully

considered to ensure your images feel aligned, elevated, and true to you.





On the day of the shoot, you’ll be guided through a brief grounding breath exercise to help you settle

into your body and feel fully present, allowing for more authentic, confident, and expressive images.





From there, the session unfolds naturally, with direction and flow that makes the experience both

comfortable and enjoyable. The shoot includes two wardrobe looks, giving you a range of imagery for

different uses.





After the session, you’ll receive access to a private online gallery where you can select your favorite

images. Your final selections will be professionally edited and delivered in high resolution, ready for both

digital use and print.





Vincent’s work has been featured in Modern Luxury Angeleno Magazine and spans editorial, celebrity,

and documentary photography, including photographing the 53rd Saturn Awards and working with

notable figures such as Tom Cruise and Stan Lee.





His approach blends technical excellence with a deep

respect for the people and stories he captures.





What’s Included:

— 2-hour professional portrait session

— Pre-session creative vision consultation (wardrobe, location, direction)

— Guided grounding exercise to help you feel relaxed and present

— Two wardrobe looks

— 40 professionally edited high-resolution images

— Private online gallery for selection and download

— Session located within Los Angeles County (travel available outside LA for an additional fee)





Perfect For:

— Personal branding & entrepreneurs

— Professional headshots

— Creatives, artists, and leaders

— Anyone ready to be seen in a powerful, authentic way





Step into the frame and walk away with images that truly represent you.