Rooted Futures Silent Auction LA

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About this event
Starting bid
Blue House is a full service production studio with elevated and tasteful sonic possibilities. Nearly all production styles and genres can be achieved to a high degree of specificity, with a wildly nuanced reflective and yet modern approach.
This includes: Production/instrumentation/songwriting/arrangement/recording with access to all files from the session and anything within the session that is generated, is yours!
Amyrion is a multi-instrumentalist/vocalist/producer with a background in a myriad of musical styles and approaches to music creation.
He has worked with a lot of gifted, award winning artists including:
Daryl Hall, Moruf, Ho99o9, Treasure Club, Iman Jordan, Haldeman,
Ryan Richter, John Keek.
Amyrion can take the sound from your heart to your ears and I’m excited to do some work together!
What’s Included:
-6 Hour full production session day
-High quality, industry standard audio capture and instrument performance
-Ownership of all files after the session
-Polished recording from the day
-options for discounted mixing/mastering rates
check out some work!
Starting bid
Tyson Mason, an incredibly talented artist using humor, capturing absurdist realism and slice of life moments in his art. He is offering one framed work.
Starting bid
An intentional, seasonal, and co-created “choose your own adventure” with Elizabeth in Grass Valley, CA.
Enjoy a 2-night, 3-day retreat in communal living within the riches of a small town with a big heart of gold.
Excursions to the powerful Yuba River, dancing in town, shopping, nature walks, and so much more.
Starting bid
This 2-hour portrait session with Los Angeles-based photographer and filmmaker Vincent Vallejo,
founder of Visuals by Vincent, is more than just a photoshoot, it’s a guided, creative experience rooted
in presence, authenticity, and storytelling.
Whether you’re looking to elevate your personal brand, refresh your professional image, or create
meaningful portraits that reflect who you are, Vincent brings a refined eye and a calm, intentional
approach that allows you to feel natural in front of the camera.
Before the session, you’ll connect directly with Vincent for a creative vision consultation, where you’ll
align on direction, wardrobe, locations, and the overall intention of the shoot. Every detail is thoughtfully
considered to ensure your images feel aligned, elevated, and true to you.
On the day of the shoot, you’ll be guided through a brief grounding breath exercise to help you settle
into your body and feel fully present, allowing for more authentic, confident, and expressive images.
From there, the session unfolds naturally, with direction and flow that makes the experience both
comfortable and enjoyable. The shoot includes two wardrobe looks, giving you a range of imagery for
different uses.
After the session, you’ll receive access to a private online gallery where you can select your favorite
images. Your final selections will be professionally edited and delivered in high resolution, ready for both
digital use and print.
Vincent’s work has been featured in Modern Luxury Angeleno Magazine and spans editorial, celebrity,
and documentary photography, including photographing the 53rd Saturn Awards and working with
notable figures such as Tom Cruise and Stan Lee.
His approach blends technical excellence with a deep
respect for the people and stories he captures.
What’s Included:
— 2-hour professional portrait session
— Pre-session creative vision consultation (wardrobe, location, direction)
— Guided grounding exercise to help you feel relaxed and present
— Two wardrobe looks
— 40 professionally edited high-resolution images
— Private online gallery for selection and download
— Session located within Los Angeles County (travel available outside LA for an additional fee)
Perfect For:
— Personal branding & entrepreneurs
— Professional headshots
— Creatives, artists, and leaders
— Anyone ready to be seen in a powerful, authentic way
Step into the frame and walk away with images that truly represent you.
Starting bid
Open your body, heart, and mind through subtle bodywork & expanded states, with Mari Mu.
Soulful and centering sessions, primarily utilizing craniosacral therapy to gently release tension and trauma from the body.
Hands-on touch work is supported by verbal dialogue as needed, informed by studies in compassionate inquiry and years of space holding.
Starting bid
Chef Trev Presents is a culinary experiences company creating public supper club experiences in Highland Park at the Bamboo Oasis.
The perfect night out with friends, a solo date, or date night.
The evenings blend an abundance of food, pairings, and connection.
Starting bid
A warm and intimate dinner prepared and hosted by Chef Melissa Schwimmer, a celebrity holistic chef with a focus on deep nourishment.
Together, you will create a curated menu inspired by your tastes and cravings.
Mel will take care of everything from planning and shopping to cooking and cleanup, so you can settle in and enjoy the experience.
Starting bid
Looking to escape the city and experience a full system reset?
Come spend 10 days with Brett Yummy Heart at his magical sanctuary in Nevada City. No sounds of traffic, just frogs.
Reboot your nervous system with 10 days of individually catered bodywork and integration sessions.
Focus will extend beyond healing and aim toward creating your dream life.
Brett is a structural integration bodyworker with certifications in Hellerwork, psycho neuro energetics, and visceral manipulation (course 1 & 2).
He has been in practice for 9 years and caters each session and series specifically to the emotional, mental, and physical states of his clients. The aim is to restructure the body to act in accordance and alignment with each person’s natural constitution and vision for their life.
Yummyheart land rests on 16 acres nestled into the San Juan Ridge, just north of Nevada City / Grass Valley in upstate California. It is home to a blossoming fruit orchard, an extensive garden, an acre-large pond, a swimming pool, and a varied array of flora and fauna.
Just 6 minutes from the Yuba River, it is a little slice of paradise that will instantly regulate your nervous system.
To inquire more about Brett’s work, visit: theyummyheart.com or engage him in conversation about the land and his approach to healing.
**Amount of sessions per person will change if bought for two people. Terms and add-ons can be negotiated once purchased.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!