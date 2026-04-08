BRAVE Communities

Hosted by

BRAVE Communities

About this event

Rooted in BRAVE Awards Luncheon 2026

5800 Burnet Rd

Austin, TX 78756, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.Join us for an inspiring afternoon celebrating youth, community, and the future. Includes catered Thai lunch with gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options and open seating.

VIP Admission
$75

Elevate your experience with reserved seating plus an exclusive pre-event meet and greet with drinks. A special way to connect before the celebration begins.

Community Champion
$500

Sponsorship Includes: 1 VIP seat, name in program

Bronze Sponsor
$800

Sponsorship Includes: Logo on event materials, partner acknowledgement, 2 VIP ticket

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsorship Includes: Logo + newsletter spotlight, emcee recognition, 4 VIP tickets

Gold Sponsor
$3,000

Sponsorship Includes: Logo + newsletter feature, emcee recognition, partner story, 7 VIP tickets

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Sponsorship Includes: Premier logo placement, naming rights, speaking role, 10 VIP tickets, co‑branded content

Add a donation for BRAVE Communities

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!