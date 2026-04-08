Rooted in BRAVE Awards Luncheon 2026

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.Join us for an inspiring afternoon celebrating youth, community, and the future. Includes catered Thai lunch with gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options and open seating.
Elevate your experience with reserved seating plus an exclusive pre-event meet and greet with drinks. A special way to connect before the celebration begins.
Sponsorship Includes: 1 VIP seat, name in program
Sponsorship Includes: Logo on event materials, partner acknowledgement, 2 VIP ticket
Sponsorship Includes: Logo + newsletter spotlight, emcee recognition, 4 VIP tickets
Sponsorship Includes: Logo + newsletter feature, emcee recognition, partner story, 7 VIP tickets
Sponsorship Includes: Premier logo placement, naming rights, speaking role, 10 VIP tickets, co‑branded content
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