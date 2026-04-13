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Rooted in Creativity Silent Auction

Happy Hour with the Maestro - Cocktail Party for 10 item
Happy Hour with the Maestro - Cocktail Party for 10
$450

Starting bid

A private cocktail experience for 10 guests at Local Motive, Madison hosted by Todd Schmidt

This is not your average happy hour! Waunakee's Village Administrator and, it turns out, a pretty serious mixologist — he will be your host at an intimate gathering for 10 at Madison's Local Motive, a renovated 1903 passenger train car tucked inside the historic Milwaukee Road Depot. Restored and intimate, it still carries the unhurried glamour of an era when the journey was the whole point.


Todd will curate a selection of his favorite cocktails and share the stories behind them. Every drink has a story. Todd has a lot of stories.

10 guests. Curated Cocktails, 90 minutes. Available Thursday–Saturday, 4–5:30pm. (Value $900)

Lundy's Ice Cream Event Catering Package item
Lundy's Ice Cream Event Catering Package
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a sweet Lundy’s experience by hosting a catering party for up to 120 people, which includes 2 tubs of ice cream, 2 toppings, dishes, spoons, and scoops. Note: they typically ask for a 2-week lead time for flavor requests to ensure availability. (Value: $325)

Paul Briskey Original - Live Event Drawing item
Paul Briskey Original - Live Event Drawing
$150

Starting bid

Watch Waunakee's own Paul Briskey — known for his masterful line and vivid, vibrant color — will complete 2 paintings live during the course of the evening. The first choice of the 2 goes to the highest bidder the second goes to the next highest!

Summer CSA Subscription - Cellanie Farms item
Summer CSA Subscription - Cellanie Farms
$365

Starting bid

Cellanie Farms is an organic-in-transition, regenerative, mixed-production farm & orchard in Waunakee, WI. The farm's practices promote healthy soil, producing nutrient-dense, flavorful produce. 

 

Cellanie Farms' summer CSA includes 17 weekly distributions of their best-selling, snackable produce! Summer favorites available 8-12 weeks earlier than most CSAs. Tomatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peas in May. Peppers in June. Carrots all season! A $731 value. 

 

The first distribution will take place the second week of May and continue through August 2026. 

 

Each distribution includes 6-14 items with free delivery to the following zip codes: 

53597, 53562, 53532, 53704, 53718, 53590, 53598 

 

www.cellanie.com (Value: $731)

$130 Gift Card - The Academy at Lyon Road Art item
$130 Gift Card - The Academy at Lyon Road Art
$65

Starting bid

The Academy at Lyon Road Art in Waunakee, WI, offers comprehensive fine art education for children and adults, including drawing, painting (acrylic, oil, watercolor), charcoal, and ink illustration. They provide skill-based classes (4–8 weeks), specialized workshops, summer camps, and creative private events. (Value $130)

The Battle of Pie — The Dutch Contender item
The Battle of Pie — The Dutch Contender
$25

Starting bid

Edgar Steenwinkel of Especially Stroopwafels brings a taste of the Netherlands to the table with a Dutch-Apple pie — and a crust unlike anything you've seen before, made entirely from stroopwafels. Apple pie from another hemisphere.


Paired with a copy of Pieometry by Lauren Ko — the New York Times-bestselling cookbook that transforms pie into geometric art. 50 stunning sweet and savory designs that prove pie is as much about the eye as the palate. (Value $56)

The Battle of Pie — The Hometown Champion item
The Battle of Pie — The Hometown Champion
$25

Starting bid

Deb Nies of Groundlings is no newcomer to the winner's circle — a seasoned baker with county and state fair ribbons to her name. She takes the stage with a strawberry rhubarb pie that wins competitions, because it has. A blue-ribbon pie, by a blue-ribbon baker


Also paired with a copy of Pieometry by Lauren Ko — because every serious baker deserves a book that pushes the boundaries of what pie can be. (Value $56)

Harbor Athletic 5 Class Studio Pass item
Harbor Athletic 5 Class Studio Pass
$50

Starting bid

Take your fitness routine to the next level with a Harbor Athletic Club Studio Pass! Unlock access to some of the most exciting and results-driven specialty classes the club has to offer — sweat it out in an invigorating Hot Yoga session powered by infrared radiant heat, challenge your strength and stability with TRX & Rip suspension training, or channel your inner fighter with Canvas Club Boxing. Whether you're looking to shake up your routine, try something new, or push past a plateau, the Studio Pass gives you the flexibility to drop in on your schedule — and the best part? Passes can be shared among family members, so everyone gets in on the fun.


Each studio pass offers access to specialty classes (i.e. canvas club boxing, hot yoga, trx, etc.) at Harbor Athletic Club (Value $110)

Madison Mallards Baseball Tickets item
Madison Mallards Baseball Tickets
$35

Starting bid

4 Grandstand Seat Vouchers for Game in 2026 (Value: $72)

Madison Nite Mares Softball Tickets item
Madison Nite Mares Softball Tickets
$35

Starting bid

4 Grandstand Seat Vouchers for Game in 2026 (Value: $72)

2 Hour Bowling Lane Reservation item
2 Hour Bowling Lane Reservation
$35

Starting bid

Two reserved hours at Spare Time's luxury bowling alley! (Value: $75)

$350 Gift Certificate to Sheri Birchler Photography item
$350 Gift Certificate to Sheri Birchler Photography
$175

Starting bid

A boutique portrait photographer who specializes in fine art portraits and heirloom artwork, including family & senior portraits. This voucher is good for credit towards the sitting fee and/or products. She does not offer digital files.

Melody Sprouts Sound Beginnings Black Spider Class item
Melody Sprouts Sound Beginnings Black Spider Class
$100

Starting bid

Sound Beginnings is a musical adventure for a child 0-4 with a caregiver. With 15 classes full of dancing, laughing, bonding, and music we explore the major scale, five instruments, the months of the year, using manners, and much more! This is good for a semester of their Black Spiders Class in Waunakee!


Winner must register online through MelodySprouts.com and pay $42.50 for supplies through the Let's Play Music website and choose a class time from the available times listed on the website. (Class Value $225)

Game Haven & Thrill Factory Game Package item
Game Haven & Thrill Factory Game Package
$60

Starting bid

(5) $10 play cards courtesy of Thrill Factory and (1) Temporum board game & expansion pack courtesy of Waunakee's Game Haven. (Value $120)

Cave of The Mounds Admission Passes item
Cave of The Mounds Admission Passes
$25

Starting bid

(2) Admission Passes to Cave of the Mounds (one adult and one child) in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin, offers guided tours of a "jewel box" limestone cave featuring stalactites, stalagmites, and pool formations. Visitors can explore illuminated, paved walkways, or choose special blacklight/lantern tours. (Value $53)

(4) Day Passes from Boulders Climbing Gym item
(4) Day Passes from Boulders Climbing Gym
$50

Starting bid

4 day passes get you access to all the amenities  including over 8,000 square feet of bouldering, lounge area, co-working space & free wifi, the training area with hang board, pull-up bars, and TRX bands, tension board and Kilter Board all located in the heart of Downtown Madison!  You’ll only be responsible for your rentals those days! (Value $100)

(2) $25 Drink Vouchers from Comedy on State item
(2) $25 Drink Vouchers from Comedy on State
$25

Starting bid

Laughs guaranteed at Comedy on State!

From big-name comedians to local open mic nights, it’s the perfect spot for a fun night out in Madison.

Enjoy two $25 drink vouchers and get ready to laugh all night long!

Note: 2 beverage minimum per person in showroom , not valid toward gratuity or ticket purchases, must be used in one transaction, no carry over value

The Onion: 2 Signed Books item
The Onion: 2 Signed Books
$25

Starting bid

In 1988, a band of UW–Madison undergrads and dropouts started a free weekly newspaper with no editorial stance other than "You Are Dumb." They accidentally became the bedrock of American satire. This lot includes two books about that story. "Our Dumb Century" is The Onion at its most iconic — signed by Todd Hanson, the paper's original head writer and the man who shaped its voice for decades.


"Funny Because It's True" by Christine Wenc — herself an original Onion staffer — is the first full history of how those Madison misfits changed the way America consumes comedy and news. (Value 2 books $50)

The Hinoki Hot Soak Experience at Saunaday Madison item
The Hinoki Hot Soak Experience at Saunaday Madison
$80

Starting bid

This is a full reset. Saunaday — Madison's destination thermal bathhouse — is offering a three-hour Hinoki Hot Soak experience, plus access to three different saunas and a cold plunge. The ultimate self-care afternoon — the kind that makes everything else feel manageable.


The box also includes a copper lymphatic body brush and forest incense, so the calm doesn't have to end when you leave. Three hours. Zero obligations. (Value $160)

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