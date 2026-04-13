Rooted in Creativity Silent Auction

A private cocktail experience for 10 guests at Local Motive, Madison hosted by Todd Schmidt

This is not your average happy hour! Waunakee's Village Administrator and, it turns out, a pretty serious mixologist — he will be your host at an intimate gathering for 10 at Madison's Local Motive, a renovated 1903 passenger train car tucked inside the historic Milwaukee Road Depot. Restored and intimate, it still carries the unhurried glamour of an era when the journey was the whole point.





Todd will curate a selection of his favorite cocktails and share the stories behind them. Every drink has a story. Todd has a lot of stories.

10 guests. Curated Cocktails, 90 minutes. Available Thursday–Saturday, 4–5:30pm. (Value $900)