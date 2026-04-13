Rooted in Creativity Silent Auction

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A private cocktail experience for 10 guests at Local Motive, Madison hosted by Todd Schmidt
This is not your average happy hour! Waunakee's Village Administrator and, it turns out, a pretty serious mixologist — he will be your host at an intimate gathering for 10 at Madison's Local Motive, a renovated 1903 passenger train car tucked inside the historic Milwaukee Road Depot. Restored and intimate, it still carries the unhurried glamour of an era when the journey was the whole point.
Todd will curate a selection of his favorite cocktails and share the stories behind them. Every drink has a story. Todd has a lot of stories.
10 guests. Curated Cocktails, 90 minutes. Available Thursday–Saturday, 4–5:30pm. (Value $900)
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Enjoy a sweet Lundy’s experience by hosting a catering party for up to 120 people, which includes 2 tubs of ice cream, 2 toppings, dishes, spoons, and scoops. Note: they typically ask for a 2-week lead time for flavor requests to ensure availability. (Value: $325)
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Watch Waunakee's own Paul Briskey — known for his masterful line and vivid, vibrant color — will complete 2 paintings live during the course of the evening. The first choice of the 2 goes to the highest bidder the second goes to the next highest!
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Cellanie Farms is an organic-in-transition, regenerative, mixed-production farm & orchard in Waunakee, WI. The farm's practices promote healthy soil, producing nutrient-dense, flavorful produce.
Cellanie Farms' summer CSA includes 17 weekly distributions of their best-selling, snackable produce! Summer favorites available 8-12 weeks earlier than most CSAs. Tomatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peas in May. Peppers in June. Carrots all season! A $731 value.
The first distribution will take place the second week of May and continue through August 2026.
Each distribution includes 6-14 items with free delivery to the following zip codes:
53597, 53562, 53532, 53704, 53718, 53590, 53598
www.cellanie.com (Value: $731)
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The Academy at Lyon Road Art in Waunakee, WI, offers comprehensive fine art education for children and adults, including drawing, painting (acrylic, oil, watercolor), charcoal, and ink illustration. They provide skill-based classes (4–8 weeks), specialized workshops, summer camps, and creative private events. (Value $130)
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Edgar Steenwinkel of Especially Stroopwafels brings a taste of the Netherlands to the table with a Dutch-Apple pie — and a crust unlike anything you've seen before, made entirely from stroopwafels. Apple pie from another hemisphere.
Paired with a copy of Pieometry by Lauren Ko — the New York Times-bestselling cookbook that transforms pie into geometric art. 50 stunning sweet and savory designs that prove pie is as much about the eye as the palate. (Value $56)
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Deb Nies of Groundlings is no newcomer to the winner's circle — a seasoned baker with county and state fair ribbons to her name. She takes the stage with a strawberry rhubarb pie that wins competitions, because it has. A blue-ribbon pie, by a blue-ribbon baker
Also paired with a copy of Pieometry by Lauren Ko — because every serious baker deserves a book that pushes the boundaries of what pie can be. (Value $56)
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Take your fitness routine to the next level with a Harbor Athletic Club Studio Pass! Unlock access to some of the most exciting and results-driven specialty classes the club has to offer — sweat it out in an invigorating Hot Yoga session powered by infrared radiant heat, challenge your strength and stability with TRX & Rip suspension training, or channel your inner fighter with Canvas Club Boxing. Whether you're looking to shake up your routine, try something new, or push past a plateau, the Studio Pass gives you the flexibility to drop in on your schedule — and the best part? Passes can be shared among family members, so everyone gets in on the fun.
Each studio pass offers access to specialty classes (i.e. canvas club boxing, hot yoga, trx, etc.) at Harbor Athletic Club (Value $110)
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4 Grandstand Seat Vouchers for Game in 2026 (Value: $72)
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4 Grandstand Seat Vouchers for Game in 2026 (Value: $72)
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Two reserved hours at Spare Time's luxury bowling alley! (Value: $75)
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A boutique portrait photographer who specializes in fine art portraits and heirloom artwork, including family & senior portraits. This voucher is good for credit towards the sitting fee and/or products. She does not offer digital files.
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Sound Beginnings is a musical adventure for a child 0-4 with a caregiver. With 15 classes full of dancing, laughing, bonding, and music we explore the major scale, five instruments, the months of the year, using manners, and much more! This is good for a semester of their Black Spiders Class in Waunakee!
Winner must register online through MelodySprouts.com and pay $42.50 for supplies through the Let's Play Music website and choose a class time from the available times listed on the website. (Class Value $225)
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(5) $10 play cards courtesy of Thrill Factory and (1) Temporum board game & expansion pack courtesy of Waunakee's Game Haven. (Value $120)
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(2) Admission Passes to Cave of the Mounds (one adult and one child) in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin, offers guided tours of a "jewel box" limestone cave featuring stalactites, stalagmites, and pool formations. Visitors can explore illuminated, paved walkways, or choose special blacklight/lantern tours. (Value $53)
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4 day passes get you access to all the amenities including over 8,000 square feet of bouldering, lounge area, co-working space & free wifi, the training area with hang board, pull-up bars, and TRX bands, tension board and Kilter Board all located in the heart of Downtown Madison! You’ll only be responsible for your rentals those days! (Value $100)
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Laughs guaranteed at Comedy on State!
From big-name comedians to local open mic nights, it’s the perfect spot for a fun night out in Madison.
Enjoy two $25 drink vouchers and get ready to laugh all night long!
Note: 2 beverage minimum per person in showroom , not valid toward gratuity or ticket purchases, must be used in one transaction, no carry over value
Starting bid
In 1988, a band of UW–Madison undergrads and dropouts started a free weekly newspaper with no editorial stance other than "You Are Dumb." They accidentally became the bedrock of American satire. This lot includes two books about that story. "Our Dumb Century" is The Onion at its most iconic — signed by Todd Hanson, the paper's original head writer and the man who shaped its voice for decades.
"Funny Because It's True" by Christine Wenc — herself an original Onion staffer — is the first full history of how those Madison misfits changed the way America consumes comedy and news. (Value 2 books $50)
Starting bid
This is a full reset. Saunaday — Madison's destination thermal bathhouse — is offering a three-hour Hinoki Hot Soak experience, plus access to three different saunas and a cold plunge. The ultimate self-care afternoon — the kind that makes everything else feel manageable.
The box also includes a copper lymphatic body brush and forest incense, so the calm doesn't have to end when you leave. Three hours. Zero obligations. (Value $160)
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