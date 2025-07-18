Unstoppable God Ministries

Hosted by

Unstoppable God Ministries

About this event

Rooted in Faith Gala

1831 E 21st St

Andover, KS 67002, USA

Individual Ticket
$30

Join us for an evening of beauty, purpose, and community at the Rooted in Faith Garden Gala. Your ticket includes admission, dessert and charcuterie, coffee, live music, and powerful stories from those impacted by Unstoppable God Ministries.

Table (8 seats)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Gather your friends, small group, or coworkers and enjoy the gala together! This reserved table includes admission for 8 guests, table recognition, dessert and charcuterie, coffee, live performances, and moving testimonies.

Add a donation for Unstoppable God Ministries

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!