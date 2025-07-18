Rooted in Faith Gala

About this event
Andover, KS 67002, USA
Join us for an evening of beauty, purpose, and community at the Rooted in Faith Garden Gala. Your ticket includes admission, dessert and charcuterie, coffee, live music, and powerful stories from those impacted by Unstoppable God Ministries.
Gather your friends, small group, or coworkers and enjoy the gala together! This reserved table includes admission for 8 guests, table recognition, dessert and charcuterie, coffee, live performances, and moving testimonies.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!