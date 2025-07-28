Rooted in Healing Gala 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Allows for single entry to our Gala Event.
Enjoy hors-d'oeuvres , dinner, dancing and access to our auction.
• One Table of guests (10 Gala Admission Tickets)
• 10 Raffle Tickets
• Onstage sponsorship acknowledgment as the "Presenting Sponsor
• Opportunity for company to include giveaway/promotional materials at registration or digitally, in post-event thank you
• Company name/logo featured on event-day signage
• Company name/logo with premier ad space in event program
• Opportunity for event recognition at the podium
• Placement of company name/logo on Root To Branch web page
• Listing in the Annual Report
• One Table of guests (10 Gala Admission Tickets)
• 10 Raffle Tickets
• Onstage sponsorship acknowledgment as the "Event Sponsor"
• Opportunity for company to include giveaway/promotional materials at registration or digitally, in post event thank you
• Company name/logo prominently placed in event program
• Opportunity for event recognition at the podium
• Company name/logo on event-day signage
• Placement of company name/logo on Root To Branch web page
• Listing in the Annual Report
• One Table of Guests (10 Gala Admission Tickets)
• 10 Raffle Tickets
• Company name/logo prominently placed in event program
• Company logo placed on signage in the dinner reception area
• Opportunity for event recognition at the podium
• Placement of company name/logo on Root To Branch web page
• Listing in the Annual Report
• One Table of Guests (10 Gala Admission Tickets)
• 10 Raffle Tickets
• Company name/logo placed in event program
• Company name/logo placed on signage in the cocktail area
• Placement of company name/logo on Root To Branch web page
• Listing in the Annual Report
• One Table of guests (10 Gala Admission Tickets)
• 10 Raffle Tickets
• Company logo placed on table and in event program
• Listing in the Annual Report
• 4 Gala Admission Tickets
• 4 Raffle Tickets
• Company name/logo placed in event program
• Company name/logo on signage near DJ/band area
• Listing in the Annual Report
• 4 Gala Admission Tickets
• 4 Raffle Tickets
• Company name/logo placed in event program
• Company name/logo placed on signage in the auction area
• Listing in the Annual Report
• 2 Gala Admission Tickets
• 2 Raffle Tickets
• Company name placed in event program
• Listing in the Annual Report
• Company name placed in event program
• Listing in the Annual Report
(NOTE: Does not include ticket to the Gala Event, admission tickets purchased separately)
