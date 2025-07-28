Rooted in Healing Gala 2025

• One Table of guests (10 Gala Admission Tickets)

• 10 Raffle Tickets

• Onstage sponsorship acknowledgment as the "Presenting Sponsor

• Opportunity for company to include giveaway/promotional materials at registration or digitally, in post-event thank you

• Company name/logo featured on event-day signage

• Company name/logo with premier ad space in event program

• Opportunity for event recognition at the podium

• Placement of company name/logo on Root To Branch web page

• Listing in the Annual Report