Rooted in Healing Gala 2025

440 Darby Paoli Rd

Paoli, PA 19301, USA

Single Admission
$150

Allows for single entry to our Gala Event.

Enjoy hors-d'oeuvres , dinner, dancing and access to our auction.

Presenting Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• One Table of guests (10 Gala Admission Tickets)

• 10 Raffle Tickets

• Onstage sponsorship acknowledgment as the "Presenting Sponsor
• Opportunity for company to include giveaway/promotional materials at registration or digitally, in post-event thank you

• Company name/logo featured on event-day signage

• Company name/logo with premier ad space in event program
• Opportunity for event recognition at the podium
• Placement of company name/logo on Root To Branch web page
• Listing in the Annual Report

Event Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• One Table of guests (10 Gala Admission Tickets)

• 10 Raffle Tickets

• Onstage sponsorship acknowledgment as the "Event Sponsor"
• Opportunity for company to include giveaway/promotional materials at registration or digitally, in post event thank you
• Company name/logo prominently placed in event program
• Opportunity for event recognition at the podium

• Company name/logo on event-day signage
• Placement of company name/logo on Root To Branch web page
• Listing in the Annual Report

Dinner Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• One Table of Guests (10 Gala Admission Tickets)

• 10 Raffle Tickets

• Company name/logo prominently placed in event program
• Company logo placed on signage in the dinner reception area
• Opportunity for event recognition at the podium
• Placement of company name/logo on Root To Branch web page
• Listing in the Annual Report

Cocktail Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• One Table of Guests (10 Gala Admission Tickets)

• 10 Raffle Tickets

• Company name/logo placed in event program
• Company name/logo placed on signage in the cocktail area
• Placement of company name/logo on Root To Branch web page
• Listing in the Annual Report

Table Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• One Table of guests (10 Gala Admission Tickets)

• 10 Raffle Tickets

• Company logo placed on table and in event program
• Listing in the Annual Report

Entertainment/Media Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• 4 Gala Admission Tickets

• 4 Raffle Tickets

• Company name/logo placed in event program
• Company name/logo on signage near DJ/band area
• Listing in the Annual Report

Auction Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• 4 Gala Admission Tickets

• 4 Raffle Tickets

• Company name/logo placed in event program
• Company name/logo placed on signage in the auction area
• Listing in the Annual Report

Branch Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• 2 Gala Admission Tickets

• 2 Raffle Tickets

• Company name placed in event program
• Listing in the Annual Report

Roots Sponsor
$500

• Company name placed in event program
• Listing in the Annual Report

(NOTE: Does not include ticket to the Gala Event, admission tickets purchased separately)

