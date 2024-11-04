Get your ticket for a unique and exciting wine pull tonight. This is your chance to win a premium bottle of wine while supporting a noble cause. For $20, you’ll draw a sealed bottle from a selection of curated wines—ranging from exquisite reds to crisp whites—donated by our generous supporters. Every bottle is a winner, and the proceeds from this event will directly fund EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) therapy for military veterans and first responders struggling with trauma. EMDR is a proven therapeutic approach that helps heal the invisible wounds of service. Your participation not only adds to the evening’s excitement but also makes a meaningful impact in the lives of those who serve our country and communities. Together, we can offer healing, hope, and resilience to those who sacrifice so much. Thank you for your generosity and support!

