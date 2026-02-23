Rooted in Him- TROC Banquet

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy an evening at the Rooted in Him Banquet while making a meaningful investment in the lives of college students. Table Partners receive reserved seating for eight guests and a complimentary steak dinner for each attendee.
Table Partners will also be honored with:
• Verbal recognition during the event
• A business or family name sign displayed at the table
• Name/logo recognition in the event program
• Social media recognition following the banquet
Your partnership helps students grow deep, unshakable roots in Christ through TROC.
Support the mission of TROC while attending the banquet. Banquet Sponsors receive one reserved seat, a complimentary steak dinner, and verbal recognition during the evening.
Join us for an inspiring evening celebrating what God is doing through TROC. Includes one seat and a complimentary steak dinner.
