Rooted in Him- TROC Banquet

510 E Lingleville Rd

Stephenville, TX 76401, USA

Table Partner
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy an evening at the Rooted in Him Banquet while making a meaningful investment in the lives of college students. Table Partners receive reserved seating for eight guests and a complimentary steak dinner for each attendee.


Table Partners will also be honored with:
• Verbal recognition during the event
• A business or family name sign displayed at the table
• Name/logo recognition in the event program
• Social media recognition following the banquet


Your partnership helps students grow deep, unshakable roots in Christ through TROC.

Banquet Sponsor
$50

Support the mission of TROC while attending the banquet. Banquet Sponsors receive one reserved seat, a complimentary steak dinner, and verbal recognition during the evening.

Guest Ticket
Free

Join us for an inspiring evening celebrating what God is doing through TROC. Includes one seat and a complimentary steak dinner.

Add a donation for Timber Ridge On Campus

$

