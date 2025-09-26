Rooted in Love: Shop with Purpose Raffle 2025

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About this raffle
One-night stay at the Monterey Park, CA Holiday Inn location. Complimentary parking included.
Estimated Retail Value $190
Win a Hillstone gift card and enjoy one of LA’s favorite spots for elevated dining.
Retail Price: $150
Valid at any of these locations.
Take home a bottle of YOBO Soju, premium Korean spirits with a modern twist.
Retail price $38.50
750ml bottle
Mimochai's Children's Book Bundle makes it the perfect holiday gift for a special little one.
What's included:
Estimated retail value $40
One raffle ticket for each of the following items:
(1) ticket for one-night stay Holiday Inn
(1) ticket for Hillstone Restaurant Gift Card
(1) ticket for YOBO Spirits (Soju bottle)
(1) ticket for Little Explorer Gift Set (2 children's books)
$
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