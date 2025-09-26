Center For The Pacific Asian Family

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Center For The Pacific Asian Family

About this raffle

Rooted in Love: Shop with Purpose Raffle 2025

One-Night Stay at Holiday Inn (Monterey Park, CA)
$10

One-night stay at the Monterey Park, CA Holiday Inn location. Complimentary parking included.


Estimated Retail Value $190

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$150 Hillstone Restaurants Gift Card
$10

Win a Hillstone gift card and enjoy one of LA’s favorite spots for elevated dining.


Retail Price: $150

Valid at any of these locations.

Hillstone Locations

YOBO Spirit (Soju bottle)
$5

Take home a bottle of YOBO Soju, premium Korean spirits with a modern twist.


Retail price $38.50

750ml bottle

Luxe

Little Explorer Gift Set (2 Books)
$5

Mimochai's Children's Book Bundle makes it the perfect holiday gift for a special little one.

What's included:

  • Let's Go Explore book
  • Alphabet Adventure book
  • Belly band wrapping
  • Acorn pom pom ornament
  • Measures approx. 8.5x8.5"

Estimated retail value $40

Little Explorer Book Gift Set – Mimochai

4 Ticket Bundle
$25

One raffle ticket for each of the following items:

(1) ticket for one-night stay Holiday Inn

(1) ticket for Hillstone Restaurant Gift Card

(1) ticket for YOBO Spirits (Soju bottle)

(1) ticket for Little Explorer Gift Set (2 children's books)

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