Rooted in Purpose Gala Celebrating 5 Years of Transformative Impact!

4975 Memorial Dr

La Mesa, CA 91942, USA

✨ Legacy Launch – Pre-Sale Ticket
$100

Celebrate five years of impact at a special early-bird rate.
Includes:

  • General event admission
  • Dinner & program access
  • Live entertainment
  • Commemorative 5th Anniversary experience
🎉 Milestone Admission – General Admission
$150

Be part of our milestone celebration and support our mission.
Includes:

  • Full event access
  • Dinner & program
  • Entertainment & celebration activities
🥂 Golden Impact VIP Experience
$175

Enjoy an elevated celebration experience as our honored guest.
Includes:

  • Exclusive cocktail hour
  • VIP seating during the program
  • Curated gift bag
  • Full event access, dinner & entertainment
🌟 Sponsorship Table Packages
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Support our mission while enjoying VIP treatment.
Includes: 8 tickets

  • Reserved table seating for 8 guest
  • Cocktail hour access
  • VIP seating
  • Gift bags for guests
  • Photo with GLM Founder
  • Full Sponsor recognition (Media, Social Sites, Website Programs and Gift Bags)
🥇 Gold Milestone Sponsor Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Support our mission while enjoying VIP treatment.
Includes:

  • Reserved table seating
  • Cocktail hour access
  • VIP seating
  • Gift bags for guests
  • Sponsor recognition (Social Sites only)
🥈 Silver Impact Sponsor Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Celebrate five years of service while giving back.
Includes:

  • Reserved table seating
  • Cocktail hour access
  • VIP seating
  • Gift bags for guests
  • Sponsor recognition
