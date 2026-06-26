Get Your Tickets for the Rooted in Purpose Fundraiser & Launch Party Celebration for Rooted Reminder Foundation Presented by: Lauryn Nichole

Your Impact Ticket includes: (PLEASE READ) 🔽





•🍽️ A fully catered dinner, including:

• Baked chicken

• Baked lasagna

• Sweet & sour meatballs

• Barbecue meatballs

• Redskin garlic cheddar mashed potatoes

• Seasoned green beans

• Tossed salad with ranch & Italian dressing

• Dinner rolls & butter

• Fresh fruit

• Peach cobbler

• Coffee, tea, decaf, and assorted soft drinks





📸 Professional event photography to capture the evening





🤝 Meaningful networking with community members, local leaders, and organizations





🧠 The official kickoff of Rooted Conversations, a live mental health panel featuring Lauryn Nichole and special guest speakers, impactful discussions, and audience participation.





🎤 A live concert experience performance by Lauryn Nichole to close out the evening.





Every Impact Ticket purchased directly supports the mission of the Rooted Reminder Foundation and helps us continue providing accessible mental health resources, mentorship opportunities, wellness programming, and community initiatives.





👔 Suggested Attire

Business casual, dressy casual, or semi-formal. Come comfortable, confident, and ready to celebrate!





Thank you for becoming Rooted in Purpose with us. 🌿🤍





Press the “Add +” button below to get your ticket and check out 🔽





👥 Bringing a Plus One?

Each guest will need their own Impact Ticket, as tickets help cover each attendee’s catered meal and event experience. Thank you for your support! 🌿





Zeffy Checkout Note:

Zeffy may automatically add an optional contribution at checkout to help keep their platform free.





If you’d like to pay $30 flat, simply click the contribution amount, select “Other” from the drop-down menu, and enter $0.





Your total will then be $30.00. 😊



