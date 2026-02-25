Reeb Avenue Center

Hosted by

Reeb Avenue Center

About this event

Rooted in Reeb 2026 Annual Fund Raising Event

280 Reeb Ave

Columbus, OH 43207, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Partner Ticket
$50

Maximum 2 Discounted Tickets per Partner Organization

Partner Guest Ticket
$50

Maximum 2 Discounted Tickets per Partner Organization

Sponsorship Contributors
$2,000

This package includes:

2 free tickets

Name displayed during event

Name on event emails and marketing

materials

Sponsorship Advocates
$5,000

This package includes:

4 free tickets

Name displayed during event

Name on event emails and marketing materials

Sponsorship Champions
$10,000

This package includes:

5 free tickets

Name displayed during event

Name on event emails and marketing materials

Spotlight on The Reeb Center’s social media

Add a donation for Reeb Avenue Center

$

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