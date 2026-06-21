Elevate your experience at Rooted in Rhythm: Positively Pink Edition with our VIP Early Bird ticket for just $75! Enjoy exclusive access to a VIP lounge, two drink tickets and a free item from CUTX's food truck to enhance your evening.



As a VIP, you’ll also receive a swag bag filled with exciting goodies from our sponsors. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy the event in style—secure your VIP tickets today!