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McKinney, TX 75070, USA
Elevate your experience at Rooted in Rhythm: Positively Pink Edition with our VIP Early Bird ticket for just $75! Enjoy exclusive access to a VIP lounge, two drink tickets and a free item from CUTX's food truck to enhance your evening.
As a VIP, you’ll also receive a swag bag filled with exciting goodies from our sponsors. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy the event in style—secure your VIP tickets today!
Get your Early Bird General Admission ticket for just $30 today! Enjoy an evening of live music featuring emerging country talent.
Bring your friends and family, and feel free to bring your blankets or lawn chairs to sit back and relax while you enjoy the show. Don’t miss out—secure your tickets now!
This ticket grants access for four guests. Enjoy a night filled with culture, creativity, and unforgettable performances. Whether you’re a family of four, friends, or loved ones, come together and share the music!
This VIP ticket grants access for four guests to enjoy an exclusive experience. Enjoy premium view, vip lounge, swag bags, eight drink tickets and a night filled with culture, creativity, and unforgettable performances. Whether you’re a family of four, friends, or loved ones, elevate your evening and share the music in style!
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