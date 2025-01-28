Rooted In Rhythm: Uncovering Country Gems

Want to have an elevated Rooted In Rhythm experience, hop on the Rodeo Party Bus!





October 18th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, in partnership with Lane Boots and the Rancher Hat Bar! For just $65, this ticket includes a General Admission ticket to the concert later that same day.





Rodeo Party Bus Highlights:

- Enjoy special discounts at Lane Boots and the Rancher Hat Bar

- Customize your own hats at the Rancher Hat Bar

- Find the perfect pair of boots with Lane Boots





After a fun-filled afternoon of rodeo-themed shopping, you will be dropped off at the concert giving you the perfect opportunity to show off your new boots and hats while enjoying the vibrant performances from up-and-coming artists.





Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity! Spots for the Party Bus are limited, so reserve your ticket today to experience a fantastic day of music, shopping, and community connection!