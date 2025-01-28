Millennial Maven Creative Foundation

Hosted by

Millennial Maven Creative Foundation

About this event

Rooted In Rhythm: Uncovering Country Gems

6731 Alma Rd

McKinney, TX 75070, USA

General Admission
$40

Enjoy an evening of live music featuring emerging country talent.

Rodeo Party Bus
$65

Want to have an elevated Rooted In Rhythm experience, hop on the Rodeo Party Bus!


October 18th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, in partnership with Lane Boots and the Rancher Hat Bar! For just $65, this ticket includes a General Admission ticket to the concert later that same day.


Rodeo Party Bus Highlights:

- Enjoy special discounts at Lane Boots and the Rancher Hat Bar

- Customize your own hats at the Rancher Hat Bar

- Find the perfect pair of boots with Lane Boots


After a fun-filled afternoon of rodeo-themed shopping, you will be dropped off at the concert giving you the perfect opportunity to show off your new boots and hats while enjoying the vibrant performances from up-and-coming artists.


Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity! Spots for the Party Bus are limited, so reserve your ticket today to experience a fantastic day of music, shopping, and community connection!

VIP
$85

Elevate your experience by enjoy premium seating in a prime location, exclusive access to a VIP lounge, a drink ticket to enhance your evening.

As a VIP, you’ll also receive a swag bag filled with exciting goodies from our sponsors. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy the event in style—secure your VIP tickets today!

Family of Four GA
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket grants access for four guests. Enjoy a night filled with culture, creativity, and unforgettable performances. Whether you’re a family of four, friends, or loved ones, come together and share the music!

Family of Four VIP
$225
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This VIP ticket grants access for four guests to enjoy an exclusive experience at "Rooted in Rhythm,". Enjoy premium view, vip lounge, swag bags, and a night filled with culture, creativity, and unforgettable performances. Whether you’re a family of four, friends, or loved ones, elevate your evening and share the music in style!

T-Shirt Pre-sale (Put Size In Comment Box)
$30

Celebrate the spirit of music and community with our exclusive "Rooted in Rhythm" t-shirt! Designed for fans of all ages, this stylish shirt features a vibrant graphic that embodies the essence of our upcoming country music showcase.

Pre-order your t-shirt today to secure yours ahead of the event. Each shirt is made from high-quality, comfortable fabric, perfect for wearing at the concert or as a stylish everyday piece.

Details:
- Available in sizes up to 3X
- Limited quantities, so don’t miss out!
- All pre-sale proceeds support our mission to empower creatives.

Wear your t-shirt with pride and show your support for the artists and the cause!

Add a donation for Millennial Maven Creative Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!