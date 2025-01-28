Rooted In Rhythm: Uncovering Country Gems

Hosted by
Enjoy an evening of live music featuring emerging country talent.
Want to have an elevated Rooted In Rhythm experience, hop on the Rodeo Party Bus!
October 18th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, in partnership with Lane Boots and the Rancher Hat Bar! For just $65, this ticket includes a General Admission ticket to the concert later that same day.
Rodeo Party Bus Highlights:
- Enjoy special discounts at Lane Boots and the Rancher Hat Bar
- Customize your own hats at the Rancher Hat Bar
- Find the perfect pair of boots with Lane Boots
After a fun-filled afternoon of rodeo-themed shopping, you will be dropped off at the concert giving you the perfect opportunity to show off your new boots and hats while enjoying the vibrant performances from up-and-coming artists.
Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity! Spots for the Party Bus are limited, so reserve your ticket today to experience a fantastic day of music, shopping, and community connection!
Elevate your experience by enjoy premium seating in a prime location, exclusive access to a VIP lounge, a drink ticket to enhance your evening.
As a VIP, you’ll also receive a swag bag filled with exciting goodies from our sponsors. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy the event in style—secure your VIP tickets today!
This ticket grants access for four guests. Enjoy a night filled with culture, creativity, and unforgettable performances. Whether you’re a family of four, friends, or loved ones, come together and share the music!
This VIP ticket grants access for four guests to enjoy an exclusive experience at "Rooted in Rhythm,". Enjoy premium view, vip lounge, swag bags, and a night filled with culture, creativity, and unforgettable performances. Whether you're a family of four, friends, or loved ones, elevate your evening and share the music in style!
Celebrate the spirit of music and community with our exclusive "Rooted in Rhythm" t-shirt! Designed for fans of all ages, this stylish shirt features a vibrant graphic that embodies the essence of our upcoming country music showcase.
Pre-order your t-shirt today to secure yours ahead of the event. Each shirt is made from high-quality, comfortable fabric, perfect for wearing at the concert or as a stylish everyday piece.
Details:
- Available in sizes up to 3X
- Limited quantities, so don’t miss out!
- All pre-sale proceeds support our mission to empower creatives.
Wear your t-shirt with pride and show your support for the artists and the cause!
$
