Rooted in Wildwood: An Evening of Growth & Giving

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About this event
This ticket includes a catered dinner for one, access to our silent auction, and entry into an engaging evening of live auction fun, all in support of Wildwood students.
This table includes a catered dinner for eight guests, reserved seating for your group, access to our silent auction, and entry into an engaging evening of live auction fun, all in support of Wildwood students.
Limited reserved tables available.
Gather your friends, family, or colleagues and grow with us.
$
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