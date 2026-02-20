Friends of Wildwood Montessori School Foundation

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Friends of Wildwood Montessori School Foundation

About this event

Rooted in Wildwood: An Evening of Growth & Giving

15477 Crystal Springs Rd

La Monte, MO 65337, USA

Friend of Wildwood
$30

This ticket includes a catered dinner for one, access to our silent auction, and entry into an engaging evening of live auction fun, all in support of Wildwood students.

Partners in Growth
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This table includes a catered dinner for eight guests, reserved seating for your group, access to our silent auction, and entry into an engaging evening of live auction fun, all in support of Wildwood students.


Limited reserved tables available.


Gather your friends, family, or colleagues and grow with us.

Add a donation for Friends of Wildwood Montessori School Foundation

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