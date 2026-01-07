Seedling Psychological Services

Offered by

Seedling Psychological Services

About the memberships

Rooted Provider Membership

Available until Feb 13
Membership
$200

Valid for one year

This is an option for payment upfront access to Rooted Perks.

Membership renewal
$175

Valid for one year

This is for returning Rooted members for upfront payment with access to a year of Rooted perks.

Membership (monthly payments)
$20

Valid for one year

This option is a 12 month commitment to Rooted engagement. If you select this option, please note cancelation or discontinuation is based on prior approval from the Rooted Chairperson and Seedling VP.

Add a donation for Seedling Psychological Services

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!