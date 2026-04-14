Rooted Workshop

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Full access to all hands-on activities, seed starting, and plant life cycle lessons. Your child leaves with a take-home starter plant. Every dollar counts — thank you for growing with us!
Everything in Rooted Explorer, plus your contribution helps cover supplies for a child whose family needs extra support attending. You're not just registering — you're bringing someone else along.
Everything in Rooted Explorer, plus your contribution goes directly toward an Eco Rooted student scholarship. You're investing in the next generation of young leaders, entrepreneurs, and earth stewards. Thank you! 💚
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!