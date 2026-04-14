Eco Rooted Village Inc

Hosted by

Eco Rooted Village Inc

About this event

Rooted Workshop

12750 SW 33rd St

Miramar, FL 33027, USA

Rooted Explorer
$5

Full access to all hands-on activities, seed starting, and plant life cycle lessons. Your child leaves with a take-home starter plant. Every dollar counts — thank you for growing with us!

Growing Strong
$10

Everything in Rooted Explorer, plus your contribution helps cover supplies for a child whose family needs extra support attending. You're not just registering — you're bringing someone else along.

Community Champion
$15

Everything in Rooted Explorer, plus your contribution goes directly toward an Eco Rooted student scholarship. You're investing in the next generation of young leaders, entrepreneurs, and earth stewards. Thank you! 💚

Add a donation for Eco Rooted Village Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!