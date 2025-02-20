Discover Black Savannah Tourism Council Corp

Roots and Recipes: A Culinary Journey Through History

502 E Harris St

Savannah, GA 31401, USA

Heritage Feast Ticket
$165
Embark on a culinary journey through history with the Heritage Feast Ticket! This exclusive pass grants you access to this Roots & Recipes, where you'll indulge in a specially curated tasting menu crafted by our featured chef exploring the deep flavors and traditions of Gullah Geechee cuisine. Each event includes a guided historical culinary tour, storytelling, and an intimate dining experience at a unique location.
Heritage Patron Sponsorship
$2,500
This is the highest level of sponsorship for Roots and Recipes. As the Heritage Patron Sponsor, you will receive the following benefits: Logo on materials Gift spirit basket 1 member pass for the year (a ticket to all eight events)
Cultural Advocate Sponsorship
$1,000
The Cultural Advocate Sponsorship benefits are: Recognition on the menu Reserved seating for 2 guests at the event of sponsorship
