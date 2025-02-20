Roots and Recipes: A Culinary Journey Through History

Embark on a culinary journey through history with the Heritage Feast Ticket! This exclusive pass grants you access to this Roots & Recipes, where you'll indulge in a specially curated tasting menu crafted by our featured chef exploring the deep flavors and traditions of Gullah Geechee cuisine. Each event includes a guided historical culinary tour, storytelling, and an intimate dining experience at a unique location.

