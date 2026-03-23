Roots & Reins 4H Club

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Roots & Reins 4H Club

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Roots & Reins 4H Club's Shop

Sourdough Cinnamon Roll item
Sourdough Cinnamon Roll
$5

Homemade Sourdough Cinnamon rolls. Delicious, cinnamon-y gooeyness, made with love!

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Dandelion Jelly item
Dandelion Jelly
$10

Sunshine in a jar! Homemade and comes in a cute little mason jar. This superfood jelly has citrus notes and goes great on toast!

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Farm Fresh Eggs item
Farm Fresh Eggs
$10

1 dozen eggs from happy, free-range hens. These girls get grass, bugs, food scraps, and lots of treats and soy-free feed.

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Non-Toxic Sunscreen item
Non-Toxic Sunscreen
$15

Non-toxic sunscreen made with beef tallow, non-nano zinc oxide, and carrot seed oil. Comes in a citrusy fresh lemongrass scent.

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Banana Bread Cookie item
Banana Bread Cookie
$5

Enjoy a delicious, perfectly-sweet, crunchy and gooey banana bread cookie!

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