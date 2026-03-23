Roots & Reins 4H Club's Shop

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Homemade Sourdough Cinnamon rolls. Delicious, cinnamon-y gooeyness, made with love!
Sunshine in a jar! Homemade and comes in a cute little mason jar. This superfood jelly has citrus notes and goes great on toast!
1 dozen eggs from happy, free-range hens. These girls get grass, bugs, food scraps, and lots of treats and soy-free feed.
Non-toxic sunscreen made with beef tallow, non-nano zinc oxide, and carrot seed oil. Comes in a citrusy fresh lemongrass scent.
Enjoy a delicious, perfectly-sweet, crunchy and gooey banana bread cookie!
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