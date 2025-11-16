Tanzania & Zanzibar 2026: The Roots & Renaissance Adventure!

Invest in a Future Leader: This contribution covers the full cost for one deserving youth or young adult to join the 7th Annual Global Discovery Journey to Tanzania & Zanzibar. This sponsorship covers their double occupancy accommodations, all itinerary activities (Safari, Zanzibar transfers, tours), meals, and ground transportation. By sponsoring a child, you provide them with a transformative "Roots & Renaissance Adventure" experience, fostering global leadership and historical understanding. Your full donation of $4,450 directly funds one participant's experience.