Roots & Rhythms: The African Influence in the Venezuelan Diaspora & Latin America

2600 N 5th St

Philadelphia, PA 19133, USA

General Admission (ages 8 to 64)
$15
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Senior (65+) - FREE | GRATIS
free
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Children (ages 3 to 7)
$5
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing