Roots and Soul Escape Room Challenge

Admission for one participant in the Boys Team Escape Room.





Room: Prison Break

Start Time: 11:45 AM

Capacity: 8 participants





Participants will work together to solve clues, communicate effectively, think critically, and complete their mission before time runs out.





Age Requirement: Participants must be 7 years of age or older to participate in the escape room experience. This requirement is set by the escape room venue and applies to all rooms.







