A treasure chest glows in the foreground, while a large padlock and key adorn the background of an escape room challenge advertisement.
Roots and Soul Foundation

Hosted by

Roots and Soul Foundation

About this event

Roots and Soul Escape Room Challenge

40764 Winchester Rd suite 585

Temecula, CA 92591, USA

Boys Team Escape Room Ticket
$14

Admission for one participant in the Boys Team Escape Room.


Room: Prison Break
Start Time: 11:45 AM
Capacity: 8 participants


Participants will work together to solve clues, communicate effectively, think critically, and complete their mission before time runs out.


Age Requirement: Participants must be 7 years of age or older to participate in the escape room experience. This requirement is set by the escape room venue and applies to all rooms.



Girls Team Escape Room Ticket
$14

Admission for one participant in the Girls Team Escape Room.


Room: Once Upon a Time
Start Time: 12:00 PM
Capacity: 8 participants


Participants will build teamwork, leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills while working together to escape before time expires.


Age Requirement: Participants must be 7 years of age or older to participate in the escape room experience. This requirement is set by the escape room venue and applies to all rooms.


Co-Ed Team Escape Room Ticket
$14

Admission for one participant in the Co-Ed Escape Room.


Room: Fair Game Start Time: 12:00 PM

 Capacity: Up to 6 participants


This room will only be opened if registration exceeds the capacity of the Boys and Girls rooms. Families selecting this option understand that room assignments may be adjusted based on final enrollment numbers to ensure the best experience for all participants.


Participants will develop teamwork, communication, leadership, and problem-solving skills through a fun and engaging escape room challenge.


Age Requirement: Participants must be 7 years of age or older to participate in the escape room experience. This requirement is set by the escape room venue and applies to all rooms.




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