Antioch Church in the Countryside YMCA

Hosted by

Antioch Church in the Countryside YMCA

About this event

Roots Cornhole Tournament & Chili Cook Off

Countryside YMCA

Upper Gym

Team Registration
$30

At the door corn hole team registrations - one ticket per team. Includes unlimited chili!

Chili Only
$5

Eat chili, vote, and watch cornhole!

Additional Donation to Antioch Youth
Pay what you can

You would like to give an additional donation to help raise money to send students to Super Summer.

Cornhole Board Donation
Free

You would like to let us use your cornhole set for the night.

Chili Cook Off Entry
Free

You would like to donate a crockpot of chili for the chili cook off.

Cookies/Brownies Donation (serves 12)
Free

You would like to bring enough cookies or brownies to feed 12 people. (20 needed)

Bag of Cheese (8 cup) Donation
Free

You would like to donate an 8-cup bag of cheese for the chili cook off. (10 needed)

Sour Cream Donation
Free

You would like to donate one tub of sour cream. (8 needed)

Cornbread Donation (Serves 12)
Free

You would like to donate enough cornbread to feed 12 people. (6 needed)

Oyster Crackers Donation
Free

You would like to donate a bag or box of oyster crackers. (8 needed)

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