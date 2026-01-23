Roots Cornhole Tournament & Chili Cook Off

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About this event
Upper Gym
At the door corn hole team registrations - one ticket per team. Includes unlimited chili!
Eat chili, vote, and watch cornhole!
You would like to give an additional donation to help raise money to send students to Super Summer.
You would like to let us use your cornhole set for the night.
You would like to donate a crockpot of chili for the chili cook off.
You would like to bring enough cookies or brownies to feed 12 people. (20 needed)
You would like to donate an 8-cup bag of cheese for the chili cook off. (10 needed)
You would like to donate one tub of sour cream. (8 needed)
You would like to donate enough cornbread to feed 12 people. (6 needed)
You would like to donate a bag or box of oyster crackers. (8 needed)
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