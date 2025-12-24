Otter Creek Grange #1493

Hosted by

Otter Creek Grange #1493

About this event

Rooted in Rural Spring Fest

625 3rd St

Burlington, KS 66839, USA

Vendor Booth inside 4-H Building
$45

These are the premium locations, they will be located inside of the 4-H building (restrooms are located in this building),


This is a 8 x 10 Space

  • Indoor vendors are responsible for providing their own tables, and display materials
  • There is electricity provided in the building, participants are required to bring their own extension cords and ensure that the cords are not a trip hazard.
  • If you have any questions or need clarification before the event, please don’t hesitate to reach out. We appreciate your participation and look forward to a successful event.
Outdoor Vendor Booth (Non-Food)
$35

Outdoor Vendor Booth Information


This is a 10x10 space

  • Outdoor vendors are responsible for providing their own tables, tents/canopies, and display materials
  • Electricity is not provided all for outdoor vendor spaces, if you require electricity please be sure to answer that question and we will place you near an electricity.
  • Vendors should plan accordingly for weather conditions and secure all tents and displays safely

If you have any questions or need clarification before the event, please don’t hesitate to reach out. We appreciate your participation and look forward to a successful event.


Food Truck Vendor Booth
$35

Food/Food Truck Vendor Booth Information

  • Outdoor vendors are responsible for providing their own tables, tents/canopies, and display materials
  • Electricity is not provided for outdoor vendor spaces at this time, We are still working on this to help provide electricity. There is not a guarantee there will be power provided.
  • Vendors should plan accordingly for weather conditions and secure all tents and displays safely

If you have any questions or need clarification before the event, please don’t hesitate to reach out. We appreciate your participation and look forward to a successful event.


Non-Profit Organization/Information ONLY
Free

Are you part of a non-profit organization? We would love to have you join us! Non-profits are welcome to set up a booth free of charge to share your mission with the community. If you plan to sell items or use the event as a fundraiser, simply register for a standard vendor booth. We look forward to showcasing the great work you do!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!