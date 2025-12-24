Rooted in Rural Spring Fest

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About this event
These are the premium locations, they will be located inside of the 4-H building (restrooms are located in this building),
This is a 8 x 10 Space
Outdoor Vendor Booth Information
This is a 10x10 space
If you have any questions or need clarification before the event, please don’t hesitate to reach out. We appreciate your participation and look forward to a successful event.
Food/Food Truck Vendor Booth Information
If you have any questions or need clarification before the event, please don’t hesitate to reach out. We appreciate your participation and look forward to a successful event.
Are you part of a non-profit organization? We would love to have you join us! Non-profits are welcome to set up a booth free of charge to share your mission with the community. If you plan to sell items or use the event as a fundraiser, simply register for a standard vendor booth. We look forward to showcasing the great work you do!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!