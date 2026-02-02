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About this event
As a Rooted Partner, you are helping make Roots of Revival possible—a free, outdoor gathering celebrating faith, unity, and the spiritual roots of our nation. Your support helps provide space, resources, and experiences that bring communities together to pray, reflect, and be inspired.
The Rise Partner helps strengthen the roots of revival, supporting the growth of community, faith, and unity. By partnering at this level, you are helping elevate the experience of Roots of Revival, enabling meaningful moments of inspiration, connection, and spiritual awakening at this free outdoor gathering.
The Revival Partner plays a pivotal role in bringing Roots of Revival to life. With your generous support, this free outdoor gathering becomes a place of prayer, inspiration, and renewal for the community. As a Revival Partner, you are helping ignite spiritual awakening, strengthen connections, and honor the faith-filled foundation of our nation.
Any donation to support Roots for Revival
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