The Revival Partner plays a pivotal role in bringing Roots of Revival to life. With your generous support, this free outdoor gathering becomes a place of prayer, inspiration, and renewal for the community. As a Revival Partner, you are helping ignite spiritual awakening, strengthen connections, and honor the faith-filled foundation of our nation.





Prominent recognition on all event signage and the website

Verbal acknowledgment during the program

Featured in social media posts and event communications

Opportunity to include a branded item or message in event materials (if desired)

Association with a nationally-themed, Kingdom-forward event celebrating faith, freedom, and heritage



