Hosted by

VO

About this event

Roots of Revival

512 E Washington St

Orlando, FL 32801, USA

Rooted Partner
$500

As a Rooted Partner, you are helping make Roots of Revival possible—a free, outdoor gathering celebrating faith, unity, and the spiritual roots of our nation. Your support helps provide space, resources, and experiences that bring communities together to pray, reflect, and be inspired.


  • Name recognized on event signage and website
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the gathering
  • Be part of a movement that uplifts faith, family, and freedom
Rise Partner
$2,500

The Rise Partner helps strengthen the roots of revival, supporting the growth of community, faith, and unity. By partnering at this level, you are helping elevate the experience of Roots of Revival, enabling meaningful moments of inspiration, connection, and spiritual awakening at this free outdoor gathering.


  • Name/logo prominently displayed on event signage and website
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the program
  • Featured in social media recognition before and after the event
  • Recognition as a key partner in helping the event rise to impact the community
Revival Partner
$5,000

The Revival Partner plays a pivotal role in bringing Roots of Revival to life. With your generous support, this free outdoor gathering becomes a place of prayer, inspiration, and renewal for the community. As a Revival Partner, you are helping ignite spiritual awakening, strengthen connections, and honor the faith-filled foundation of our nation.


  • Prominent recognition on all event signage and the website
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the program
  • Featured in social media posts and event communications
  • Opportunity to include a branded item or message in event materials (if desired)
  • Association with a nationally-themed, Kingdom-forward event celebrating faith, freedom, and heritage


Support the cause
Pay what you can

Any donation to support Roots for Revival

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!