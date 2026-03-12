Roots of Service Sponsorship

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 6, 2027
Covers: 1 yard for the full mowing season
Seed Sponsors help plant the foundation of opportunity by funding lawn care services for one household in need. This sponsorship supports youth employment while ensuring a military family, senior, disabled resident, or individual facing illness receives reliable lawn care throughout the season.
Impact
• 1 yard maintained all season
• Youth employment hours created
• Community member supported
Valid until April 6, 2027
Covers: 3 yards for the full mowing season
Growth Sponsors help expand the reach of Alpha Grounds by supporting lawn care services for multiple households in the community.
This level of sponsorship creates additional work opportunities for youth participants while allowing our crews to serve more residents who need assistance maintaining their homes.
Impact
• 3 yards maintained for the season
• Expanded youth workforce opportunities
• Greater service to vulnerable residents
No expiration
Covers: 6 yards for the full mowing season
Strong Roots Sponsors serve as major partners in the Alpha Grounds mission by helping sustain both youth workforce development and community service.
This sponsorship allows Alpha Grounds crews to care for multiple households throughout the mowing season while providing youth participants with meaningful job experience.
Impact
• 6 yards maintained for the season
• Significant youth employment opportunities
• Expanded support for military, elderly, disabled, and sick residents
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!