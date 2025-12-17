Roots to Roses- Inspiring Young Believers

Hosted by
About this event
Includes:
3 tickets
Half page Ad in program book
Recognition as business sponsor at table & event program
Please send ad to [email protected]
Includes:
5 tickets at premier site
Full page Ad in program book
Recognition as Silver sponsor at table & event program
Permission to distrubite marketing material at event
Please send ad to [email protected]
Includes:
10 tickets at premiere site
Full page Ad in program book
Recognition as Gold sponsor at table & event program
Permission to distrubite marketing material at event
Podium time about business (3-5 minutes)
Company banner displayed in banquet hall
Please send ad to [email protected]
Full page ad in program book
Half page ad in program book
Quarter ad in program book
Please only purchase if it is for a current Universal School student
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!