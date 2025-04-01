Benz Legacy Foundation

Hosted by

Benz Legacy Foundation

About this event

Roots to Wellness

Title Partner item
Title Partner
$10,000
Title Legacy Partner Event co-branding: “Powered by [Sponsor Name]” on all materials Prime logo placement on event signage, website, and social media 5-min. Speaking opportunity on a wellness panel or at event. Dedicated activation space for product demos and promotions Featured blog or article on event website Dedicated social media spotlight post Inclusion in all media/press releases Email blast to attendee list post-event Logo featured on event swag bags or giveaway items Logo on Video presentation Logo on event signage INCLUDES Your branding in 50 Wellness Boxes
Platinum Partner item
Platinum Partner
$5,000
Platinum Wellness Champion Logo placement on website, event signage, and social media Speaking opportunity on a wellness panel Premium exhibitor booth for engagement Logo featured on event swag bags or giveaway items Logo on Video presentation Dedicated social media spotlight post Post-event email inclusion
Gold Partner item
Gold Partner
$2,500
Gold Health Advocate Logo on event website and select signage Exhibitor space to showcase wellness products/services Logo on printed event materials Logo featured on event swag bags or giveaway items Mention in press release and event email promotions One dedicated social media post
Silver Partner item
Silver Partner
$1,000
Silver Wellness Supporter Logo on event website and select signage Exhibitor space to showcase wellness products/services Logo on printed event materials One dedicated social media post
Ambassador item
Ambassador
$500
Community Advocate Join in as a community partner. We’ll add you to our partner page on our website and include a partner card inside of each swag bag highlighting either your business or your charitable contribution as an advocate for mental wellness!
Add a donation for Benz Legacy Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!