Roots to Wellness

Title Legacy Partner
Event co-branding: “Powered by [Sponsor Name]” on all materials
Prime logo placement on event signage, website, and social media
5-min. Speaking opportunity on a wellness panel or at event.
Dedicated activation space for product demos and promotions
Featured blog or article on event website
Dedicated social media spotlight post
Inclusion in all media/press releases
Email blast to attendee list post-event
Logo featured on event swag bags or giveaway items
Logo on Video presentation
Logo on event signage
INCLUDES Your branding in 50 Wellness Boxes
Platinum Partner
$5,000
Platinum Wellness Champion
Logo placement on website, event signage, and social media
Speaking opportunity on a wellness panel
Premium exhibitor booth for engagement
Logo featured on event swag bags or giveaway items
Logo on Video presentation
Dedicated social media spotlight post
Post-event email inclusion
Gold Partner
$2,500
Gold Health Advocate
Logo on event website and select signage
Exhibitor space to showcase wellness products/services
Logo on printed event materials
Logo featured on event swag bags or giveaway items
Mention in press release and event email promotions
One dedicated social media post
Silver Partner
$1,000
Silver Wellness Supporter
Logo on event website and select signage
Exhibitor space to showcase wellness products/services
Logo on printed event materials
One dedicated social media post
Ambassador
$500
Community Advocate
Join in as a community partner. We’ll add you to our
partner page on our website and include a partner
card inside of each swag bag highlighting either your business
or your charitable contribution as an advocate for mental wellness!
Add a donation for Benz Legacy Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!