Roots y Ramas Spring Picnic Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Pack your bags! Playa Viva is a stunning B-Corp certified regenerative boutique hotel nestled at the base of the Sierra Madre Mountains on the Pacific Coast of Mexico, just 40 minutes from Zihuatanejo-Ixtapa International Airport. With only 20 treehouse rooms, nearly a mile of private beach, and 200 acres of nature reserve to explore, this is a truly one-of-a-kind escape.
This 4-night stay in a Deluxe Suite for 2 adults and up to 2 children (under 18) includes airport ground transportation, all meals, morning oceanside yoga, and daily beverages. Airfare not included.
Restrictions: Valid for 1 year from date of issue. Must be registered with Playa Viva by emailing [email protected]. Gratuity and a $391 destination fee are not included. Blackout dates apply during holiday season weeks (Christmas, New Year's) and mid-August through early October.
Value: $3,912
Starting bid
Our very own Ku'ulani Imira — Chez Panisse-trained chef and RyR parent — is bringing the restaurant to you. Enjoy a private 3-course dinner with wine pairings for 4 adults, prepared in your home or a location of your choice within the East Bay. Dietary restrictions are always accommodated.
Estimated Value: $500
Starting bid
Fellow RyR parent Harvest Zhang is offering an unforgettable private flight tour of the Bay Area for up to 3 people in his Beechcraft Bonanza. Soar over the Golden Gate Bridge, the Bay, and beyond for a perspective you won't soon forget. Departing from Concord Airport, weather permitting. Coordinate directly with Harvest to schedule your flight.
Estimated Value: $400
Starting bid
It’s the Year of the Horse and Pippin, the Magical Miniature Horse, is ready to celebrate with you and your family! Pippin loves people of all ages, and is available to help celebrate birthday parties, attend special events, or visit people in their homes or gardens (yes, he is housebroken). He has a personal chauffeur who is willing to take him (almost) anywhere he’s invited. He typically visits for an hour or so, entertains children and/or adults, poses for pictures, and brings much joy. If you’d like to make some special memories for your friends or family, invite Pippin to your party or home for a visit!
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
A set of 3 one-of-a-kind ceramic plates handcrafted by RyR parent and artist Maryam Toloui, each personalized with your child's name or a hand-drawn design of your choosing. A keepsake they'll actually use. Winner coordinates directly with Maryam on the custom designs.
Estimated Value: $175
Starting bid
Documentary-inspired, natural light photography by Melissa of Icarian Photography, rooted in connection, movement, and emotion. Her approach is relaxed and experiential — capturing families as they truly are in this season of life, with genuine moments rather than posed imagery. Also specializes in newborn and maternity sessions!
Each session includes a 30-minute consultation call, pre-session questionnaire, personalized session plan, up to 60-minute session at your home or a meaningful location of your choice, and a curated online gallery of approximately 45 edited high-resolution images. Option to upgrade to the full gallery and access to a professional print lab for albums and artwork.
Restrictions: Valid for East Bay families only (travel fees may apply outside this area). Session must be scheduled and take place between January and July 2027, booked at least 6 weeks in advance. Immediate family only. Non-transferable and not redeemable for cash.
Value: $1,175
Starting bid
Voted Best Yoga Studio in Oakland 2025, Banana Yoga is a welcoming, community-centered studio on the Oakland/Berkeley border known for its inclusive, sliding-scale approach to wellness. With classes ranging from Power Vinyasa and Jivamukti Flow to Restorative Yoga, Prenatal, Mat Pilates, and more, there's something for every body and every mood. This 6-month unlimited membership gets you into as many classes as you want, plus two guest passes a month and discounted or free access to workshops.
Value: $750
Starting bid
Inspired by a quiet moment in nature — the kind that makes you slow down and just take it in. This stunning large-scale piece from Oakland-based Natural Moss Designs features a natural bark formation surrounded by layers of preserved moss, shelf fungi, and soft cascading lichen. The different shades of green create a calm, earthy base, with small touches of color that add just enough contrast without overwhelming the overall feeling.
Made with real preserved materials, it's low to no maintenance and designed for indoor spaces. One of a kind, made in their Oakland studio. A truly special piece for anyone who loves bringing the beauty of nature indoors.
Winner must be present at the Spring Picnic on May 3rd to collect this item.
Value: $750
Starting bid
A perfect day of exploration, creativity, and movement — all in one package! This bundle includes three East Bay experiences your family will love:
🔬 Lawrence Hall of Science — Four guest passes to UC Berkeley's hands-on science museum with stunning Bay views. Valid through May 2028. (Does not include Planetarium, 3D Theater, or special exhibitions. Children 2 and under free.)
🎨 Brushstrokes Art Studio — Five free studio fees, so you can go five times or bring five friends! Drop in and get creative. (Pottery materials purchased separately.)
🤸 Athletic Playground — One class at this joyful East Bay movement studio offering dance, aerial silks, and more. Can be used for a kid or adult class!
Total value: $236
Starting bid
Ever wanted to try blacksmithing? Glassblowing? Welding? Now's your chance. The Crucible is Oakland's iconic nonprofit industrial arts center, dedicated to making fine and industrial arts accessible for all ages, backgrounds, and abilities. With 18 industrial arts under one roof and over 190 classes to choose from — including trade skills, creative arts, and summer camps — there's something for everyone.
This $300 voucher can be applied toward any class, lab, materials, or summer camp tuition. A bucket list experience waiting to happen!
Expires December 31, 2026. Voucher is not redeemable for cash. If tuition exceeds voucher value, the balance is due at registration.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Natural, relaxed, and full of real moments. Megan Small photographs families in the comfort of their home or on location — a park, an ice cream shop, your front yard. This session is about preserving memories and documenting the legacy that transcends generations. Includes prep, planning, the shoot itself, and two 8x10 prints. Digital images and additional prints available for purchase separately. Expires May 3, 2027. The shoot location must to be local to Alameda or Oakland
Value: $425
Starting bid
Music for every age and stage! Magnolia Music School offers private lessons and early childhood music classes in a warm, welcoming environment. This gift card covers one 30-minute private lesson or several early childhood classes, a wonderful introduction to music for a budding musician!
Value: $75
Starting bid
Treat your family to a month of world-class facilities at the Oakland Hills Tennis Club. This mini-membership includes full access for two adults and their minor dependents — ten tennis courts, two pickleball courts, a swimming pool, spa, saunas, steam rooms, group fitness, and a clubhouse with breathtaking views.
Valid any non-summer month through May 2027. No use in June, July, or August.
Value: $321
Starting bid
Everything a budding green thumb needs to get growing! This nature-loving bundle includes three wonderful East Bay resources for gardeners of all ages:
🌱 Oaktown Native Plant Nursery — $25 Gift card to this beloved native plant nursery, where every purchase supports local ecosystems. Located in Berkeley.
🌿 The Nurtured Seedling — $50 Gift certificate to this wonderful gardening school for hands-on growing education. (Expires December 31, 2026.)
🌳 UC Botanical Garden — One 1-year Family Plus Membership to UC Berkeley's stunning botanical garden, featuring plants from around the world.
Total value: $235
Starting bid
A Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient and one of the East Bay's most celebrated neighborhood restaurants, Top Hatters serves an eclectic mix of rustic, made-from-scratch dishes inspired by seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. Think craft cocktails, creative comfort food, and a warm atmosphere that's equally perfect for a special occasion or a casual weeknight out. Named after the beloved hat shop that originally occupied the space for 65 years.
Value: $275
Starting bid
Laura Jaeger creates honest, beautiful imagery that tells your family's story through a blend of digital and film photography. Her sessions are laid back and take place in some of the most beautiful locations in the Bay Area or in the comfort of your own home. Perfect for capturing this moment in time without a big time commitment!
Includes pre-session communication, a 20-minute outdoor or in-home session, and a private online gallery of 20 professionally edited images — a mix of film and digital.
Session must be scheduled and take place on or before August 31, 2026.
Value: $400
Starting bid
Explore art, history, and natural science at one of the Bay Area's most beloved cultural institutions. An OMCA Dual Membership gets two cardholders unlimited admission plus unlimited free entry for children and grandchildren under 18 in the household, invitations to member previews, discounts at the shop and cafe, discounted parking, and surprise reciprocal access to select Bay Area museums throughout the year.
Value: $135
Starting bid
A wild day out for the whole family! The Oakland Zoo is home to over 850 native and exotic animals and is consistently ranked among the most humane zoos in the country. This 4-pack includes free admission for 2 adults and 2 children (ages 2-14) plus free parking.
Expires May 31, 2027. Children under 2 are free.
Value: $115
Starting bid
Root for Oakland's beloved independent baseball team in the best seats in the house! This 5-pack of Premium Reserved tickets can be used throughout the 2026 season on dates of your choosing. A perfect outing for the whole family or a fun night out with friends.
Valid for the 2026 season only. Winner will be contacted by Oakland Ballers to arrange tickets.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Root for Oakland's beloved independent baseball team in the best seats in the house! This 5-pack of Premium Reserved tickets can be used throughout the 2026 season on dates of your choosing. A perfect outing for the whole family or a fun night out with friends.
Valid for the 2026 season only. Winner will be contacted by Oakland Ballers to arrange tickets.
Value: $200
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