Roots y Ramas Spring Picnic Silent Auction

Pack your bags! Playa Viva is a stunning B-Corp certified regenerative boutique hotel nestled at the base of the Sierra Madre Mountains on the Pacific Coast of Mexico, just 40 minutes from Zihuatanejo-Ixtapa International Airport. With only 20 treehouse rooms, nearly a mile of private beach, and 200 acres of nature reserve to explore, this is a truly one-of-a-kind escape.





This 4-night stay in a Deluxe Suite for 2 adults and up to 2 children (under 18) includes airport ground transportation, all meals, morning oceanside yoga, and daily beverages. Airfare not included.





Restrictions: Valid for 1 year from date of issue. Must be registered with Playa Viva by emailing [email protected]. Gratuity and a $391 destination fee are not included. Blackout dates apply during holiday season weeks (Christmas, New Year's) and mid-August through early October.





Value: $3,912