ROOTS76 Shop

ROOTS76 Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt – Sport Grey

Show your support for the ROOTS76 Workforce Program with this cozy, high-quality hoodie! Made from soft, durable fabric (Gildan 18500 Heavy Blend), it’s perfect for everyday wear — whether you’re in the shop, on the job, or cheering on our students.

Featuring the official ROOTS76 logo on the front, this hoodie represents community pride, career readiness, and support for local youth in the skilled trades.

🔥 Limited edition