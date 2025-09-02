ROOTS76 Sponsors

Candy Champion
$135

Each week in September and January, the top point earner at each school (3 total) receives a bag of candy as a reward for their consistency and hard work.


3 Students/week x 9 weeks = $135

Snack Pack Sponsor
$240

In October and February, we step it up — each weekly winner at all three schools gets a Snack Pack that includes beef jerky, chips, and a drink.


3 students/week x 8 weeks = $240.00

Movie Night Hero
$360

In November and March, our weekly top performers (3 each week) each receive 2 movie tickets to enjoy a night out — often a rare treat.


3 students ($20 per student) x 6 Weeks = $360.00

Sweatshirt Sponsor - Walking Advertisements!
$100

Put your brand on the back of our students’ sweatshirts and turn them into walking billboards! Some kids want full-on “drip,” and if we raise enough funds, we’ll outfit them with the complete look. Sponsor today and get noticed everywhere they go!

Donut/Pizza Party Sponsor
$25

Each month from September through April, the school with the highest average points will be celebrated with a Donut or Pizza Party. Sponsors are welcome to attend and personally present the prize to the winning class, if they choose.

