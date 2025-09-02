ROOTS76 Sponsors

Each week in September and January, the top point earner at each school (3 total) receives a bag of candy as a reward for their consistency and hard work.
3 Students/week x 9 weeks = $135
In October and February, we step it up — each weekly winner at all three schools gets a Snack Pack that includes beef jerky, chips, and a drink.
3 students/week x 8 weeks = $240.00
In November and March, our weekly top performers (3 each week) each receive 2 movie tickets to enjoy a night out — often a rare treat.
3 students ($20 per student) x 6 Weeks = $360.00
Put your brand on the back of our students’ sweatshirts and turn them into walking billboards! Some kids want full-on “drip,” and if we raise enough funds, we’ll outfit them with the complete look. Sponsor today and get noticed everywhere they go!
Each month from September through April, the school with the highest average points will be celebrated with a Donut or Pizza Party. Sponsors are welcome to attend and personally present the prize to the winning class, if they choose.
