DOPE INC

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DOPE INC

About this event

ROP - Trip to Ghana May 2026 Installment ($1,000)

Third Installment item
Third Installment
$1,000

The total cost of this trip, without the flight, is $3,500.  Once you submit this deposit of $1,000, you will owe $1,250.00 (unless you have been given an incentive towards your account). If you have any questions, please email [email protected] Please note, when you are submitting your payment, you can select "other" to opt out of donating money to the Zeffy platform. You will only be charged $1,000.00 even. If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

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