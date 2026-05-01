ROP - Trip to Ghana May 2026 Installment ($1,000)

The total cost of this trip, without the flight, is $3,500. Once you submit this deposit of $1,000, you will owe $1,250.00 (unless you have been given an incentive towards your account). If you have any questions, please email [email protected] Please note, when you are submitting your payment, you can select "other" to opt out of donating money to the Zeffy platform. You will only be charged $1,000.00 even. If you have any questions, please email [email protected]